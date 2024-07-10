Another thing we've come to expect from a Samsung release? Freebies. Every time a new phone comes out, the tech giant tries to sweeten the pot, and soften the blow of the price tag, with a range of deals and discounts.

Thankfully, this time is no different. The Z Flip 6 may be a whopping £1,049, but it comes with plenty of additional perks from Microsoft 365 subscriptions to free artsy cases.

Below, you'll find all the best deals for this new device, and if you want to get more information on whether you should buy it, check out the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 release date.

Plus, there's the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 release date, the Samsung Galaxy Ring release date and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 release date.

At the Galaxy Unpacked event today, we learnt the Samsung Galaxy Ring release date, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 release date, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 release date.

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 deals at a glance:

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 deals available today

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 via Samsung. Samsung

What's the deal: The official release date for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is Wednesday 24th July. However, if you pre-order the phone before then (pre-orders open from the 10th) you can get your new phone delivered as early as Friday 19th July.

Why we chose it: With this, you could be one of the first to get this shiny new phone and take it out into the world.

Get an early release date when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Save 30% on selected Galaxy Buds or Galaxy Watches

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra. Samsung

What's the deal: If you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 before 23rd July, you can get 30% off selected Samsung Galaxy Buds or Samsung Galaxy Watches. The 30% discount will be automatically applied at the checkout when two or more qualifying items are in your basket.

Why we chose it: With Samsung announcing the Samsung Galaxy Buds3 and 3Pro release date and Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra release date today, there's no better time to secure yourself a new wearable than today.

Save 30% off selected Galaxy Buds or Galaxy Watches when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

Get a free case worth £44.99 when you pre-order

What's the deal: Those who pre-order can also get a free suitcase – get it? because it folds! – with their new phone, like an artsy Keith Haring design.

Why we chose it: A brand-new phone and a funky new case? Why wouldn't you want it? Especially when it saves you £44.99.

Get a free case when you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

