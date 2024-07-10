But, just because Samsung is slimming down on the design, doesn't mean it's slimming down on cost. The Z Fold 6 comes with the hefty price tag of £1,799 – and that's just for the lowest storage model.

Luckily, that's not where the story ends, as this latest release also comes with a range of additional perks and deals to save you money.

From an early pre-order date to a free year of Accidental Damage Care+, there are a lot of reasons to love this new phone, and to snap it up early. If you want the full run down of its specs and design features, check out the full Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 release date. But for now, here's the best deals and discounts available.

Pre-order Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 for £1,799

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals at a glance

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals available when you pre-order today

What's the deal: If you pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, you can have your new phone delivered up to five days earlier than everyone else.

The official release date for phone is Wednesday 24th July, but those who pre-order can get it as early as Friday 19th July. Pre-orders open from Wednesday 10th July, so go go go!

Why we chose it: With this perk you can spend the whole weekend, and then some, getting used to your new phone, while everyone else has to wait until Wednesday the 24th.

Get an early release date when you pre-order

Save 30% on selected Galaxy Buds or Galaxy Watches

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra Samsung

What's the deal: When you order the Z Fold 6, you can up to 30% off select Samsung Galaxy Buds and Watches. Simply purchase before the 23rd July and see the discount automatically applied in your checkout.

Why we chose it: When you invest in a Samsung phone, you also invest in a so-called 'eco-system', so if you're looking to get all the kit, you might as well do it for less.

Save 30% on selected Galaxy Buds or Galaxy Watches

Get between £100 and £640 off when you trade in

What's the deal: If you purchase the Z Fold 6 from Samsung before 30th July, you can get anywhere between £100 and £640 off when you trade in an Android phone. The value will vary by model and age, so make sure you check out how much you can get beforehand.

Why we chose it: There's no point hanging on to an old phone when there's a new one on the way. Make sure you pick up a saving.

Get between £100 and £640 off when you trade in

Get a free S Pen case or Accidental Damage Care+ when you pre-order

What's the deal: Much like its predecessor the Z Fold 5, the Z Flip 5 has an additional case which can not only fold around the phone, but also has a built-in slot for the S Pen.

This time around, you can pick up this case for free if you buy the phone during the pre-order period (10th – 24th July). Or, you can swap that for one year of free Accidental Damage Care+.

Why we chose it: It's a win-win! Either you keep your phone safe with a sleek S Pen case, or with damage care.

Get a free S Pen case or one year accidental damage care when you pre-order

Save 50% on all Galaxy Z Fold6 cases

What's the deal: When you buy this phone you can get all Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases for half price.

Why we chose it: Keep your phone safe and grab a saving at the same time!

Save 50% on all Galaxy Z Fold6 cases

Get £30 Samsung Galaxy Store Credit

What's the deal: After you've purchased your Z Fold 6, you can get £30 Galaxy Store credit via Samsung Wallet, which can be spent on any game, device or item you please. Note, the credit must be spent within 30 days of your claim.

Why we chose it: This is a great way to treat yourself to something extra when you buy your new phone.

Get £30 Samsung Galaxy Store Credit

