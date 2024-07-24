There are also a number of exciting new deals on a range of Sky TV services, and you know the RadioTimes.com Technology team, we're always helping you find beloved channels and streaming services for less — just take a look at our Disney Plus offers, NOW TV deals, Sky Sports offers and BT Sport offers guides for some inspiration.

During busy sales events such as Black Friday, we see price drops on services such as Sky TV. As the Technology team are committed to securing you the best price for services such as this one, we'll keep an eye out for further reductions. However, these are the greatest savings on Sky TV so far — so snap them up while they're still hot.

Shop Sky TV deals at Sky

For more on Sky, take a look at the best Sky Stream offers and Sky Glass offers for this month.

What is Sky TV?

Sky TV offers Sky Originals and Sky Exclusives, including award-winning shows, as well as over 100 channels which aren't available on Freeview. Sky TV has new shows and series available each week, all in HD, too.

To watch Sky TV, you will need Sky Stream or Sky Q. But more on this below.

How does Sky TV work?

Sky Stream Sky

Sky TV works through Sky Stream: a streaming pack which works on any existing television. Sky Stream gives you access to Freeview TV and Sky TV content, and this is all available as soon as you plug Sky Stream into your TV via HDMI. Sky Stream offers the full Sky Glass user interface and streaming properties (all of your channels, shows and apps in one place), and you don't need Sky Glass for Sky Stream.

Sky Stream is the best way to watch Sky TV, and for more information about this, be sure to check out our What is Sky Stream? guide.

You can also watch Sky TV on Sky Q, however, to install Sky Q, you will need a satellite dish. Sky Q is a satellite TV box which includes Sky Entertainment, Netflix originals, and unmissable shows which you won't be able to find on Freeview.

For more on Sky Q, it's worth checking out our What is Sky Q? guide.

How much is Sky TV?

Sky TV is available in various bundles, such as Sky TV, Sky Stream, and Netflix bundle, and these bundles usually start from £26 per month. However, there are currently savings available which sees you secure Sky TV bundles from as little as £22 per month.

Shopping for a new gaming console? Check out our Is the PS5 worth it? and is the Xbox Series S worth it? guides.

What channels are included with Sky TV?

There are hundreds of channels and box sets available on Sky TV plus plenty more with specific add-ons.

Below are some of the main channels available:

Sky Arts

Sky Atlantic

Sky Challenge

Sky Comedy

Sky Crime

Sky Documentaries

Sky History

Sky Max

Sky Nature

Sky Replay

Sky Sci-Fi

Sky Showcase

Sky Witness and many more.

Sky Sports channels

With the Sky Sports upgrade you’ll get access to eight Sky Sports HD channels, as well as the option to access even more. These include:

Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Sports Football

Sky Sports Cricket

Sky Sports Golf

Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Arena

Sky Sports Mix

Sky Sports News

Sky Sports Racing

Upgrade to Sky Sports for £22 per month

Sky Cinema channels

Watch all your favourites as well as family flicks, new releases and more with a whole host of HD Sky Cinema channels:

Sky Cinema Premiere

Sky Cinema Hits

Sky Cinema Greats

Sky Cinema Disney

Sky Cinema Family

Sky Cinema Action

Sky Cinema Comedy

Sky Cinema Romance

Sky Cinema Thriller

Sky Cinema Sci-Fi and Horror

Sky Cinema Select

Get Sky Cinema from £9 per month

Sky Kids channels

Keep little ones entertained with all their most loved characters and shows with 5,000 on demand episodes, a kids’ app and 11 dedicated children’s channels:

Nickelodeon

Nicktoons

Nick Jr

Nick Jr Too

Cartoon Network

Boomerang

Cartoonito

BabyTV

Upgrade to Sky Kids for free at Sky

What Sky TV deals are currently available?

Sky Stream vs NOW PonyWang/ Getty Images

If you already have a Sky TV subscription, these are the add-ons you can currently access.

Sky Sports + £22 per month

This sports-lovers paradise includes eight channels, with the biggest and best live events, from live Premier League and Formula 1®, to international cricket and golf majors.

The Sky Sports upgrade is part of a 24-month contract.

Upgrade to Sky Sports for £22 per month

Sky Cinema + £9 per month

Previously known as Sky Movies, Sky Cinema is a one stop shop for film fans with a choice of over 1,000 films and new premieres every day. You can watch the movies on the regularly changing themed broadcast channels or browse films for download by genre and collection to watch straight away.

Plus, you can secure two Vue cinema tickets every month and Paramount+ included at no extra cost when you purchase Sky Cinema.

Sky Cinema is also a 24-month contract.

Upgrade to Sky Cinema for £9 per month

This fantastic Vue deal features in our how to get cheap cinema tickets guide.

Sky Kids + £7 per month

This add-on gives you access to 11 dedicated children's channels including Nickelodeon, exclusive access to over 5,000 kids downloads, and the Sky Kids dedicated app.

You guessed it: Sky Kids is also a 24-month contract.

Upgrade to Sky Kids for £7 per month

Best Sky TV deals 2024

Save £96 on Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix

What's the deal: Save £96 when you purchase the Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix bundle. Usually £26 per month, this 24-month contract bundle is now down to £22 per month.

Why we chose it: This bundle will get you the Sky Stream box, Sky TV for exclusive channels, and a Standard Netflix with Ads subscription, so you can watch your favourite shows and movies such as Hit Man and A Family Affair.

Save £96 on Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix

Save £96 on Sky Stream, Sky Sports, Sky TV and Netflix

What's the deal: For a limited time only, you can get Sky Stream, Sky Sports, Sky TV and Netflix for £42 instead of £46, which will save you a total of £96 over the 24-month contract.

Why we chose it: This bundle will get you exactly the same as above, Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix, with the addition of Sky Sports. The fantastic Sky Sports addition will secure you nine dedicated sports channels with Formula 1, Ryder Cup, US Open Championships, football, and golf just a few of the sports available.

Save £96 on Sky Stream, Sky Sports, Sky TV and Netflix

Save £96 on Sky Stream, Sky Cinema, Sky TV and Netflix

What's the deal: Instead of setting you back £36 per month, you can currently secure the Sky Stream, Sky Cinema, Sky TV and Netflix bundle for £32 only at Sky. As this is a 24-month contract, the £4 saving per month will save you a total of £96.

Why we chose it: Not only does Sky Cinema offer over 1,000 movies on demand, Sky Original content, and the latest blockbusters, but Paramount+ is included at no extra cost (saving you £6.99 per month), and you can also get two free Vue cinema tickets each month, too.

Save £96 on Sky Stream, Sky Cinema, Sky TV and Netflix

Looking for more savings? Take a look at the best Kindle deals, Amazon Echo deals, and best Audible deals.