The film follows events after a surprising romance begins between Kidman's accomplished writer Brooke and Efron's big-time movie star Chris – much to the dismay of Brooke's daughter Zara (King) who has been working as Chris's personal assistant for the last two years.

Netflix promises that many "comic consequences" arise as a result – read on for everything you need to know about the film's cast.

A Family Affair cast

Zac Efron as Chris Cole

Joey King as Zara Ford

Nicole Kidman as Brooke Harwood

Liza Koshy as Eugenie

Kathy Bates as Leila Ford

Sherry Cola as Stella

Wes Jetton as Emmanuel

Ian Gregg as Malcolm

Zele Avradopoulos as Mila

Vince Pisani as Jesse

Olivia Macklin as Jesse

Zac Efron plays Chris Cole

Zac Efron as Chris Cole in A Family Affair. Tina Rowden/Netflix

Who is Chris Cole? A movie star – and one of the most famous men on the planet – who takes most of his frustrations out on his assistant, Zara. But against all odds he soon finds himself falling for her mother after a chance encounter.

What else has Zac Efron been in? Zac Efron shot to mega-stardom thanks to his role as Troy Bolton in the High School Musical films, and has since gone on to appear in a number of high profile films including Hairspray, 17 Again, Bad Neighbours, The Greatest Showman, Baywatch, Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile and The Iron Claw.

Joey King plays Zara Ford

Joey King as Zara Ford in A Family Affair. Aaron Epstein/Netflix

Who is Zara Ford? Chris’s assistant whose ambition is to be a movie producer – and who is deeply uncomfortable when her boss strikes up a relationship with her mum.

What else has Joey King been in? King is perhaps best known for her role as Elle Evans in The Kissing Booth trilogy, while other major film credits include Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Dark Knight Rises, The Conjuring, White House Down, Independence Day: Resurgence and Bullet Train. On the small screen she starred in the first season of Fargo and won acclaim for her turn as Gypsy-Rose Blanchard in The Act, while more recently she's appeared in the main cast of Hulu's We Were The Lucky Ones.

Nicole Kidman plays Brooke Harwood

Nicole Kidman as Brooke Harwood in A Family Affair. Tina Rowden/Netflix

Who is Brooke Harwood? An accomplished writer who has been closed off from romance since the death of her husband 11 years ago. When she meets her daughter's movie-star boss they have an instant connection – much to Zara's dismay.

What else has Nicole Kidman been in? One of the biggest movie stars of her generation, Kidman's key big screen credits include Batman Forever, To Die For, Eyes Wide Shut, Moulin Rouge!, The Hours, The Others, Dogville, Cold Mountain, Birth, Australia, Paddington, Lion, The Beguiled, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Destroyer, Bombshell, Being the Ricardos and The Northman.

She's also had several prominent TV roles in recent years, earning acclaim for her roles in shows such as Big Little Lies, Top of the Lake, The Undoing and Nine Perfect Strangers.

Liza Koshy plays Eugenie

Liza Koshy as Eugenie in A Family Affair. Tina Rowden/Netflix

Who is Eugenie? Zara’s best friend and closest confidant, who is always there when she needs her.

What else has Liza Koshy been in? Koshy first entered the spotlight thanks to her hugely popular YouTube channel and has since appeared in a number of films and TV shows including Freakish, Escape the Night Work It and Cat Person. She will appear in the upcoming reboot of The Naked Gun.

Kathy Bates plays Leila Ford

Kathy Bates as Leila Ford in A Family Affair. Netflix

Who is Leila Ford? Brooke’s wisecracking mother-in-law, who steers Zara in the right direction while also helping Brooke understand why she should take a chance on an unlikely romance.

What else has Kathy Bates been in? A Hollywood icon, Bates has appeared in a huge number of films over the years with highlights including Misery (for which she won a Best Actress Oscar), Titanic, The Waterboy, Primary Colors, About Schmidt, Revolutionary Road, The Blind Side, Midnight in Paris, Richard Jewell and Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret. On the small screen, she's known for her roles in Six Feet Under, The Office and several seasons of American Horror Story.

A Family Affair is now streaming on Netflix – sign up from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

