Radio Times has now revealed its preliminary results of the Screen Test, in association with the University of Sussex and the University of Brighton. To mark its centenary celebration, the groundbreaking research project was done in order to explore the power of television and radio in people’s lives.

With over 21,000 people taking part in the survey - which ran from May to July this year - it has now been revealed that watching television can actually make many of us feel good.

Despite many people thinking that TV is a bad thing for people, the results of the survey revealed that participants aged 18-54 years reported experiencing a higher increase in happiness (+13%) than those above 55 years old (+3%).

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Respondents to the survey also said that TV provided a positive emotional connection, with levels of excitement increasing by 10% (vs boredom) and happiness by 5% (vs sadness). But that's not all: watching TV is said to decrease anxiety by 6% (vs relaxed), based on consuming the last programme watched on television.

Speaking about the results of the Screen Test, Robin Banerjee, professor of developmental psychology and pro-vice-chancellor for global and civic engagement at the University of Sussex, said: "The Screen Test offers an unprecedented opportunity to learn more about the role of TV in people’s lives, at a time when the media landscape is changing rapidly.

"Hearing from over 21,000 people aged from 18 to over 90 gives us a window into not just what people prefer to watch, but also how and why. We found that the experience is not the same for everyone, but the increasing choice available to people gives them the option to find programmes that meet their needs.

More like this

"We were particularly struck by the social connections that were facilitated by TV for many people. The Screen Test sets an agenda for more research to understand how engaging positively with TV has the potential to play a role in wellbeing and community life."

Read more:

Of course, what you watch and who you are also has an impact on your viewing habits.

In terms of what to watch for that increased dopamine hit, viewers said that their happiness levels increased after watching comedy (+22%), music (+17%), arts (+13%) and entertainment (+12%) programmes. So, if you're yet to add shows like Brassic, The Great British Bake Off or Strictly Come Dancing to your watchlist, we'd implore you to do so now!

Rather surprisingly, the study found that while soaps continue to be a popular form of TV viewing for many, they often lead to a decline in people’s happiness (-4%), while anxiety is driven up by 20% by watching the news and weather.

As well as conventional TV habits, the study also sought to interrogate our growing relationship with streaming and on-demand TV. The results found that the majority of people (81%) admit to binge watching shows, at least on occasion, with over half (56%) stating they regularly do so.

But it could be a good thing to binge watch a show, actually, as the study found that doing so is associated with higher levels of empathy, valuing adventure, pleasure and equality.

On the announcement of some of the preliminary results of the Screen Test, joint editor of Radio Times, Tom Loxley, said: "We know plenty about what people think of TV – good, bad or indifferent – but nothing about how it makes them feel. Until now. In some ways, you could say this insight is not only overdue, but we need it more than ever.

"A century on from the birth of Radio Times, having helped guide people through the radio revolution, and a near century of TV, today we are steering them through a blizzard of content produced not just by the traditional broadcasters but also a host of streaming services in the digital universe.

"Now, thanks to this research, we can begin to understand what motivates people to choose to watch what they do."

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.