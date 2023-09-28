The new guidance "focuses on everyone working for the BBC respecting 'high standards of civility in public discourse' and not bringing the organisation into disrepute", according to the release.

This follows a review by former TV executive John Hardie, who looked at the BBC’s guidance covering "individual use of social media" in relation to those working as on-air freelancers outside of news, current affairs and factual journalism.

As part of his review, Hardie interviewed more than 80 people, who work both inside and outside the BBC.

Hardie said on the announcement of the guidance: "The BBC should set a new mission to promote civility in public discourse, and insist that all those who present BBC programmes should respect diversity of opinion and exemplify the BBC’s ethos of civility on social media."

Outlining his recommendations, Hardie added: "High-profile presenters outside of journalism should be able to express views on issues and policies - including matters of political contention – but stop well short of campaigning in party politics or for activist organisations."

The news comes after Lineker was involved in his own furore with the BBC after tweeting about the Government's refugee policy.

The fallout saw the BBC decide to sideline Lineker from Match of the Day for a week, with many of his fellow presenters and pundits like Alex Scott and Jason Mohammad temporarily stepping down from their roles in solidarity.

The events, which unfolded back in March, later saw Lineker reinstated as Match of the Day's host, with BBC director-general Tim Davie apologising at the time for the "difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters and, most importantly, our audience".

He added: "Gary is a valued part of the BBC and I know how much the BBC means to Gary, and I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend."

Lineker also wrote at the time on his Twitter: "A final thought: however difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away. It’s heartwarming to have seen the empathy towards their plight from so many of you.

"We remain a country of predominantly tolerant, welcoming and generous people. Thank you."

The new guidance outlines that those working in news and current affairs (across all divisions) and factual journalism production, along with all senior leaders, "have a particular responsibility to uphold the BBC’s impartiality through their actions on social media and so must abide by the strictest rules on impartiality".

It also states that those presenting flagship programmes on the BBC "carry a particular responsibility to respect the BBC’s impartiality, because of their profile on the BBC".

It does underline that "other BBC staff or freelancers are not required to uphold the BBC’s impartiality through their actions on social media", although they are "required to respect civility in public discourse and to not bring the BBC into disrepute".

