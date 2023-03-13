In a statement, BBC director general Tim Davie apologised for the "difficult period for staff, contributors, presenters and, most importantly, our audience" and outlined that a review on the BBC's existing social media guidance would be carried out by an independent expert.

Gary Lineker will return to Match of the Day next week after the presenter and the BBC "navigated a way through" the fallout from his Tweets about the Government's refugee policy.

Stay on the ball. Get all the sporting action direct to your inbox. Our Football newsletter: news, views and previews of this week's games on TV Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

He added that an announcement regarding who would be leading the review would be made in due course, but said that the current guidelines would remain in place in the interim.

He closed his statement with a show of support for Lineker, writing: "Gary is a valued part of the BBC and I know how much the BBC means to Gary, and I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend.”

Read more:

Meanwhile, Lineker took to Twitter to thank his followers and colleagues for their support, and reiterated his pride at working for the "best and fairest broadcaster in the world".

He added: "A final thought: however difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesn’t compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away. It’s heartwarming to have seen the empathy towards their plight from so many of you.

"We remain a country of predominantly tolerant, welcoming and generous people. Thank you."

A reduced 20-minute version of Match of the Day without any presenters or studio analysis was broadcast on Saturday night after several high-profile pundits including Ian Wright and Alan Shearer revealed they would not be taking part out of solidarity with Lineker.

More like this

The long-time host had been asked to step down for the weekend's show after he was judged to have breached the BBC's impartiality guidelines by criticising the language used by Home Secretary Suella Braverman in an announcement video for the new Illegal Migration Bill.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.