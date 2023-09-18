ITV announces exclusive England men's football deal until 2028
ITV will show live and free-to-air coverage of all England men's football matches outside major tournament finals.
ITV has signed a new deal with UEFA to become the home of England men's football team from September 2024.
Through this new partnership, ITV will show live, exclusive, free-to-air coverage of all England men's football matches outside major tournament finals from September 2024 through to June 2028.
The first qualifying campaign will be England's bid to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, followed by the European Qualifiers to UEFA EURO 2028.
All matches - home and away - for both campaigns will be shown across ITV.
All European qualifiers, UEFA Nations League Ties and friendlies between major tournaments will be shown on TV from September 2024.
Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, said: "We're delighted to bring the England men's team back to ITV, which keeps coverage of their progress between major tournaments on free to air television. We have an experienced team here who are looking forward to bringing viewers all the action and insight from England's qualification campaigns in the coming years."
ITV also holds the broadcasting rights for England Women's football team matches until 2025 and shared rights for the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.
