On behalf of his wife and son, publicist Clair Dobbs wrote: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.

“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

Sir Michael, who received two Screen Actors Guild Awards, three Olivier Awards and four BAFTAs, was a star of stage and screen for more than six decades, and remains best known for his role as Albus Dumbledore, which he portrayed in six of the eight Harry Potter films.

The veteran actor also played French detective Jules Maigret in ITV series Maigret, as well as appearing in the BBC series, The Singing Detective.

Tributes and messages of condolences have been pouring in on social media following the sad news of the actor's passing.

Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter franchise, penned on Twitter, which was recently re-branded as X: "Magnificent Michael Gambon has died. I learned what acting could be from Michael in The Singing Detective - complex, vulnerable and utterly human."

He added: "The greatest thrill of being in the Potter films was that he knew my name and shared his fearless, filthy sense of fun with me."

James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley in the Harry Potter film series, added: "Very sorry to hear about the passing of Michael Gambon. He was, on and off the camera, a legend.

Meanwhile, actor Blake Harrison wrote: "The funniest actor I’ve ever worked with. My lunch breaks on Dad’s Army were spent wanting to hear story after story from him. A phenomenal actor. RIP Sir Michael Gambon", while actor Richard E Grant penned: "Sir Michael Gambon - THE GREAT GAMBON"

Jeremy Clarkson wrote: “I’m so sad to hear that Michael Gambon has died. He was hugely amusing, and such a tremendous guest, we even named a corner after him."

British actor Peter Egan added: “Deeply sad to see this. One of the funniest men on the planet and a great actor. I’ll miss him."



Comedian David Baddiel wrote: "First time I ever went to see any Theatre with a capital T it was Michael Gambon in Brecht’s Life Of Galileo at The National in 1980. It’s still the best stage acting I’ve ever seen. RIP."

Advertisement

Tributes have also been flooding in from Harry Potter fans, with one penning: "Not Dumbledore. RIP Sir Michael Gambon. Millennials are in mourning."