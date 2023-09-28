“Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.

“We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

The acclaimed actor received various notable awards and critical acclaim throughout his career, winning three Olivier Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and four BAFTA Awards. He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 1999 for his services to drama.

Throughout his illustrious career, Gambon wowed audiences on stage in productions like Othello, A View From The Bridge and David Hare's Skylight, which earned him a Tony award nomination at the time.

But Harry Potter fans will undoubtedly remember Gambon for his iconic role as Potter's professor Albus Dumbledore, taking over the role from Richard Harris after his death in 2002.

He began his acting career more than 60 years ago and is known for his onscreen roles as French detective Jules Maigret in the ITV series Maigret, as well as BBC series, The Singing Detective. More recently in 2017, Gambon lent his voice to Paddington 2 as Uncle Pastuzo and also appeared in Kingsman: The Golden Circle as Sir Giles.

Aside from his onscreen roles, Gambon became a mainstay of theatre and delivered many a powerful performance over the years. But he started to take a step back from stage work, saying in 2014 that he was having difficulty remembering his lines: “I feel sad about it. I love the theatre but I can’t see myself playing massive parts again.”

In 2009, his illness led to his withdrawal from starring in Alan Bennett’s The Habit of Art at the National Theatre, just weeks before opening night. He was replaced by Richard Griffiths and at the time of stepping down from his starring role, said: "I'm temporarily not firing on all cylinders. This means I must let the show go on without me."

Gambon is survived by his wife and three children.