You'll have to buy tickets for this event, but you'll have the chance to grab a Pokémon that's been extremely rare for quite some time.

We recon it's worth the price tag, but let's take a closer look.

When does Pokémon Go Whispers in the Woods start?

The Whispers in the Woods event can be purchased any time during the 8th Anniversary Party. So it'll be available from the 23rd June right up until July 3.

Don't forget that you'll have to pay the UK equivalent of $5.00. Once you've purchased the event, open Pokémon Go at any time within the time frame and you should gain access to the story.

What are the Pokémon Go Whispers in the Woods research tasks and rewards?

Probably the most alluring draw to this event is an encounter with a certain Pokémon. The reward for completing the research is a shiny version of Celebi.

We don't actually know the steps of the task at the time of writing, but as soon as we do we'll update this very page!

