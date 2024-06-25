So, what's on the cards for the big event? There are already festivals in the real world that celebrate the game, so what will the augmented reality mobile game do to celebrate this milestone?

Developers Niantic have a few treats in store for us, so have the party poppers at the ready.

Let's take a look at the anniversary's proceedings.

More like this

So, when do the celebrations start? If we think back to the big craze of 2016, we remember that the sun was shining. You could say it was our generation's summer of love...

With it currently being summer, you'd be right to assume that it's not far away.

The Pokémon Go 8th Anniversary event starts on Friday 28th June at 10am and ends on Wednesday 3rd July at 8pm local time.

What to expect from the Pokémon Go 8th Anniversary event

The Pokémon Go team are promising a festive event for this big milestone, but what exactly will it entail? Let's take a look at the box of treats...

Pokémon in party hats

Not only will certain Pokémon appear more frequently in the wild, but some of them will be wearing hats. Pikachu stands out from the rest, though, because he'll be in a cake hat.

The following Pokémon will make more appearances in the wild:

Pikachu (cake hat)

Eevee (party hat)

Bulbasaur (party hat)

Charmander (party hat)

Squirtle (party hat)

Grimer (party hat)

Sprigatito

Fuecoco

Quaxly

Event Bonuses

The celebrations will include the following event bonuses:

Higher chance to become Lucky Friends

More likely to get Lucky Pokémon in trades

Friendship levels increase faster when you open Gifts, trade Pokémon and battle together

There's a chance you'll find eight or 88 Gimmighoul Coins when you spin a PokéStop with Golden Lure Module

Mystery Box

While the 8th Anniversary event is taking place, you'll be able to open the mystery box more frequently than usual.

This is very welcome on its own, but there's also a high chance you'll encounter a Shiny Meltan! Keep your finger crossed for that one.

Research Opportunities

Field Research tasks, themed for the event, will also be available. Complete Field Research task rewards for a chance to encounter first-partner Pokémon like Bulbasaur, Cyndaquil and Mudkip.

There will also be event-themed Timed Research, the completing of which will earn you XP, Stardust and encounters with hat-wearing Pokémon!

You can read about the whole 8th Anniversary event in more detail, and straight from the horse's mouth, on the official blog post now.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more on Pokémon:

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.