The adventure has already begun, with the action kicking off in Asia’s host city of Sendai, Japan, at the end of May.

As you’d expect, there’s a lot for trainers to get involved with across the six-week event; more so if you’re lucky enough to be following the festival across the world.

Below, we’ve assembled all the information you need to know about the locations, dates and, most importantly, the Pokémon involved in this year’s Go Fest 2024.

When is Pokémon Go Fest 2024?

Pokémon Go Fest 2024 began on 30th May 2024 with its first event in Sendai, Japan, and finished on 2nd June 2024.

The next Pokémon Go Fest event of 2024 is set to run between 14th June and 16th June 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

After that, players will have to wait a while for the next event to launch, as that one takes place between 5th and 7th July 2024 in New York City, USA.

But that’s not all, as there are two more days of Pokémon Go Fest to hold out for, from 13th to 14th July 2024 - and that one is taking place online.

It’s fair to say that Pokémon Go Trainers will have a very busy summer.

Where is Pokémon Go Fest 2024?

Pokémon Go Fest 2024 began back in May in Sendai, Japan, which acted as the host city for Asia, where the event sold out.

Next up, the event is heading to Spain’s capital city, Madrid. According to an official blog post, the event will split into two locations here, with some action taking place throughout greater Madrid.

The rest will be based in Parque Juan Carlos I, which is a major park in the city named after King Juan Carlos I.

From there, the festival will land in the Big Apple itself, as New York City will play host for a weekend. Much like Madrid, it will be spread across the wider city and Randall’s Island Park, which is located next to the South Bronx and Harlem.

Lastly, Pokémon Go Fest 2024 is going global. There’s a two day online event that can be played from anywhere in the world. The other good thing here is that tickets can’t sell out, so if you fancy joining at the last minute, you’ll be able to.

What's included in Pokémon Go Fest 2024?

As you would expect from the biggest Pokémon Go event of the year, there are a bunch of gameplay additions, new Pokémon to encounter and avatar items to collect.

Back in May, when the festival kicked off in Sendai, the Prism Pokémon Necrozma made its debut in raids.

There were also two Special Research tasks, which led to encounters with the Mythical Pokémon Marshadow and the legendary Pokémon Necrozma.

Marshadow in Pokémon Go. The Pokémon Company/Game Freak/Niantic

For other upcoming locations, players will be able to see Klefki (a creature that looks like a set of keys), as well as a Shiny Crabrawler.

5-Star Raids will also include appearances from Pheromosa, Kartana, Nihilego, Necrozma and Guzzlord. All of these have the potential to appear in their Shiny format, too.

On players' chosen ticketed day, they will also receive the following bonuses between the hours of 9am and 7pm:

Half hatch distance for eggs placed in incubators during the event.

Special 7km eggs.

Reduced Stardust cost for trades.

2x Catch Candy.

1.5x Hatch Stardust.

Lure Modules activated will last for two hours.

Up to nine additional free raid passes from spinning photo discs at gyms.

1.5x Hatch Candy.

In New York, players will have up to 6 special trades during their ticketed day, regardless of where they are in the city.

That’s everything you need to know about Pokémon Go Fest 2024!

