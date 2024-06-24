It's no longer a game solely focused on catching wild Pokémon, either. There's now another mode that isn't quite as peaceful, and evokes the more traditional Pokémon gameplay... namely, battles.

Pokémon Go Battle League is now in its 19th season, and the rewards are looking nice. Let's take a closer look at both the mode, and the rewards on offer.

What is Pokémon Go Battle League?

The Go Battle League is a mode within Pokémon Go that allows Trainers to do battle with each other, rather than solely catch 'em all.

First introduced back in 2020, it brought with it a leaderboard to show the top Trainers across the globe.

Now in its 19th season (called The Season of the Shared Skies) there's been a plethora of cups, rewards and goodies.

Full list of Pokémon Go Battle League rewards

As you compete with other players and, hopefully, rise through the ranks as you win, there are plenty of rewards on offer.

From encounters with new Pokémon to cool outfits, the Shared Skies have a lot on offer!

The full list of rewards are as follows:

Rank 1 - an encounter with Wingull

- an encounter with Wingull Rank 1+ - an encounter with Machop, Wingull, Gligar, Skwovet, or Grubbin

- an encounter with Machop, Wingull, Gligar, Skwovet, or Grubbin Rank 6 - an encounter with Scraggy

- an encounter with Scraggy Rank 6+ - an encounter with Carbink or Frillish

- an encounter with Carbink or Frillish Rank 11+ - an encounter with Alolan Marowak, Lickitung, Mareanie, Scraggy or Ralts

- an encounter with Alolan Marowak, Lickitung, Mareanie, Scraggy or Ralts Rank 16+ - an encounter with Falinks, Vullaby or Wooloo

- an encounter with Falinks, Vullaby or Wooloo Rank 20+ - an encounter with whatever the current 5-Star Raid Boss is

- an encounter with whatever the current 5-Star Raid Boss is Ace Rank - an encounter with Deino, and a Lana wig

- an encounter with Deino, and a Lana wig Veteran Rank - an encounter with Goomy encounter and Lana shoes

- an encounter with Goomy encounter and Lana shoes Expert Rank - an encounter with Jangmo-o and a Lana outfit

- an encounter with Jangmo-o and a Lana outfit Legend Rank - an encounter with Pikachu Libre and a Lana pose

