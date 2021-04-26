Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour: When is the next one and what is it all about?

If you are a player of Pokemon Go then you will know that the game is far more than just walking about and finding Pokemon, as it has seen some massive developments over the years and it is now almost unrecognisable from the game as it was when it was launched in 2016.

Of the more recent changes to the mobile smash hit is the Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour, which takes place once a week and puts the focus on a certain type of Pokemon. The one in question will appear a lot more in the wild while the weekly event is live and you will also get bonuses in the shape of Candy, Stardust or XP.

For all you need to know about this weeks event – including what Pokemon you will see a lot more of – read on!

When is Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour?

Tuesday is always the day for Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour, which means that Tuesday 27th April 2021 is the next date to mark in your diaries.

Each and every Tuesday, keep your eyes peeled in the world of Pokemon Go to see which critters are under the spotlight! We’ll keep you updated in this very article.

What time is Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour?

So now we know that the Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour takes place every Tuesday, but what time does it start? Luckily, there is no working out timezones here as it is always between 6pm and 7pm in your local time – which means we get to finish work and then indulge in some Pokefun!

Which Pokemon are in Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour this week?

While last week gave us a lot of Grimers out in the world to catch, the Pokemon taking centre stage this week, April 27th, will be Finneon!

So if you are looking to get enough candy to evolve Finneon into the mighty Lumineon, then this is your chance, as you should have no problems catching enough to get that evolution done by the time the spotlight hour comes to an end.

And remember that it is not just the candy you will get from this, you will also get double XP for catching any Pokemon during the hour so make the most of the time and get as much as you can – it’s still a long way to level 40 for many of us!

