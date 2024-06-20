It is worth noting that Elite Raids can also only be battled in-person.

During this event, Trainers will also be able to undertake a timed Research task for free where they can earn a meteorite as a reward.

In preparation for Mega Rayquaza’s assault on Pokémon Go, we have assembled everything you need to know to help you challenge the legendary Pokémon successfully.

Read on for the full breakdown.

Mega Rayquaza will appear in Elite Raids in Pokémon Go on Saturday 29th June 2024. There are various times that the creature will appear, and they are listed below:

12pm local time

local time 1pm local time

local time 5pm local time

local time 6pm local time

The window is tight, but there should be enough time to take on Mega Rauquaza and, with luck, catch it for your own use too.

What is Mega Rayquaza's weakness in Pokémon Go?

Mega Rayquaza is a Dragon and Flying-type Pokémon, which means that Ice-type attacks are the best bet to use on it. Other weaknesses also include Dragon, Fairy and Rock moves.

It is important to also remember that it is resistant to Bug, Grass, Fighting, Fire, Water and Ground attacks, so it is best to avoid having any Pokémon with those abilities in your party when entering this Elite Raid.

Best counters for Mega Rayquaza in Pokémon Go

There are a number of counters available that will help you defeat Mega Rayquaza in Pokémon Go, but we have listed five possible options below.

Articuno (Ice Beam/Frost Breath)

(Ice Beam/Frost Breath) Mewtwo (Ice Beam)

(Ice Beam) Weavile (Avalanche/Ice Shard)

(Avalanche/Ice Shard) Mega Latios (Dragon Breath/Dragon Claw)

(Dragon Breath/Dragon Claw) Dragonite (Dragon Meteor/Dragon Breath)

That should be all the information you need to take on Mega Rayquaza in Pokémon Go! You’ve still got a little while to prepare, so it’s best to fire up the game and get to work!

