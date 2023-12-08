This new phone was initially announced in October by Samsung alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE.

James Kitto, Vice President and Head of MX Division at Samsung Electronics said these new devices “take the Galaxy ecosystem to the next level by ensuring customers can tap into their creativity and productivity with smooth performance, iconic designs, and seamless connectivity”.

For those unaware, FE stands for “Fan Edition,” and is the shorthand for Samsung’s more affordable devices that come out towards the end of each year.

After the release of their flagship products, such as the Samsung S23 and Tab s9, Samsung always release these lower-priced items that contain an amalgam of features from all the devices that year. And seeing as Samsung love releasing phones almost as much as they love overly long product names, there’s a lot that’s gone into the latest FE phone.

So, we’ve decided to break it down for you, by making a guide to everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE. This includes price, specifications and when you’ll be able to buy in the UK.

The Samsung S23 FE is available to order from today (Friday, 8th December) and will begin shipping immediately – Christmas present anyone?

If you want to check out the other Samsung releases this year, take a look at our page on the original Samsung Galaxy S23, which came out in February, or the more budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy A34 and A54’s. Plus, there’s the recent additions of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, and so much more.

Samsung S23 FE UK price: How much does the new affordable smartphone cost?

In case you didn’t know, a big perk of the Samsung FE series is that it's cheaper than the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S phones.

Where the parent S23 phones ranged from £849 to £1,249, this new family member is priced at just £599. Or, you can pay £649 for the 256GB version.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE design: What does the new affordable smartphone look like?

The new Samsung S23 FE comes in four different colourways which have followed the trend of Samsung’s other smartphones this year: Mint, Cream, Purple and Graphite, plus an online exclusive of Indigo and Orange. According to the press release the tone of this new phone is “modern and bold".

Aside from colour, this phone will share the S23’s floating camera design and feature a premium finish protected with IP68 water and dust resistance. This phone will also be sleeker than previous FE’s thanks to its super-smooth 6.4 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specifications: What’s new?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE has a lot of new features inspired by the rest of the S series. Firstly, its pro-grade camera features include a 50MP high-resolution lens, 3X optical zoom and an after dark, “Nightography” mode, which lets you take clear selfies and portraits in lifelike colours.

It also has editing software that you can use on the go. In Pro Mode, you can control shutter speed, aperture, ISO, and more, as well as capture customised shots with the Camera Assistant app. Plus the camera has AI-powered editing tools to help elevate your creations.

Then there’s gaming and streaming, which is made easier with the FE’s powerful processor and vapour chamber to help to control heat and sustain performance. The long-lasting 4,500mAh battery also adjusts to conserve energy and can charge up to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.

What is the difference between the S23 and S23 Fe?

We know we’ve said a lot of different features and specifications are the same as the Samsung S23, but there are a fair few differences between the two phones.

On the whole, you should consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE as a simpler and more affordable version of the S23. As you’ve seen, there’s at least a £250 difference in price, which is justified by the S23’s improved speed, power and camera specifications.

That’s not to say that the S23 FE isn’t a good phone, but where the S23 has a camera with 200MP, the FE has just 50MP and the S23’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor makes it incredibly fast for gaming and streaming, whereas the FE is unlikely to be as smooth.

That being said, the FE’s 6.4 inch display is larger than the basic s23’s 6.1 inch one, and the FE has a 4,500mAh battery compared to the S23’s 3,900mAh, so don’t think there haven’t been improvements made in the last eight months.

Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE worth buying?

If you’re looking for an affordable smartphone that’s sturdy, stylish and has a good basic camera, then yes, it’s absolutely worth buying.

The FE might not have all the bells and whistles of the S23, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a solid, reasonably priced smartphone that will fulfil all your standard needs. If, however, you’re a pro gamer or are looking for the best camera possible, we would advise upping your price range a bit, and maybe taking a look at Samsung’s more high-end range.

How to buy the new Samsung S23 FE?

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is now available to buy from Samsung, with shipping starting on 8th December:

