Last year, we saw the S22 Series advance on the smartphones which came before, coming fully equipped with a battery which lasted more than a day, an S Pen, and an unrivalled camera with advanced Nightography (Samsung’s night mode camera).

It’s been rumoured for a little while now and today, at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, fans finally laid eyes on the brand new Samsung Galaxy S23 Series.

This year, Samsung has upped its game in terms of the camera and has pledged to be more sustainable with a new eco-conscious design. Plus, the new S23 Series promises a better gaming experience.

The S23 comes in three different models: the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. It also comes in four different colour variations: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender. Unusually, the colours are all naturally-sourced from plants as part of Samsung’s eco-conscious motive and its plan to be carbon neutral by 2025.

Like other Samsung smartphones, the new S23 Series is Samsung Knox-protected and promises five years of security updates. If you’re a Samsung user, you’ll know how easy it is to see what’s at risk and what’s not, which offers much-needed peace of mind.

The brand new Samsung S23 smartphones are jam-packed with new specifications and features, as well as a freshly shaped curvature on the S23 Ultra, so let’s get stuck in with the finer details to see if this new range of smartphones is right for you.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Series is available to pre-order right now (Wednesday 1st February) until Thursday 16th February, and the smartphones are available to buy outright from Friday 17th February.

If you pre-order a new S23 smartphone before 16th February, Samsung will also double the phone’s storage. Due to the cost of living crisis and the fact that Samsung smartphones are built to last, doubling the storage is a fantastic incentive to pre-order the new S23 Series, particularly if you were planning on upgrading anyway.

Also, as is customary with Samsung to give its customers a little something extra, you can bag six months of Disney Plus for free when you order through Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series hands-on review

The RadioTimes.com tech team got hands-on with the new S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra smartphones at the recent Samsung event in north London. We spent a lot of time trying out the new functions, particularly the camera.

One of the most fun experiences from the Samsung hands-on was taking photos on the S23 Ultra. Like with the Samsung Galaxy Note10 and Note10+, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra includes an S Pen for you to take photos with. Simply remove the pen from the phone, click on it to take a photo, swipe up or down with an arm motion to change the camera from front to back, then swish side to side to change the mode, for example to video or to portrait.

Also, with the S Pen, you can use it to write notes and pin them to your wallpaper, which is super handy for things such as shopping lists.

All three S23 smartphones performed well, with the S23 being a clear stand-out in terms of its camera features. However, as you know with the Samsung Ultra devices, they’re pretty large to say the least. Although it sounds trivial, it is important to own a device which you feel comfortable holding. So, if usability is more important than high-end specs, opt for the S23 or S23+.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series design: what does it look like?

The all-new S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra smartphones come in four different colourways: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender, and all colours are sourced from plants as part of Samsung’s eco-conscious initiative. On top of that, the S23 Series includes 12 recycled internal and external components ⁠— a 100 per cent increase on the S22’s six recycled internal components ⁠— and it utilises recycled fishing nets with the aim of preventing 15 tons entering the ocean this year.

The S23 has a 6.1-inch display, and the S23+ boasts a 6.6-inch display. Both are flat, whereas the S23 Ultra includes a 6.8-inch, newly-shaped curvature display.

Plus, the S23 Series is the first smartphone to incorporate the durable Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 in its design.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series specs: what features are new?

From the hands-on session, one of the features Samsung was particularly keen to push was the improved camera. The 200MP back-facing camera is high-quality enough to print out photos and blow them up onto canvases, and the 12MP front-facing camera has super HDR, so your selfies will look as flawless as you do.

The brand new adaptive pixel sensor and double OIS camera improves taking photos in the dark as it creates more stability in comparison to the S22. The astro hyperlapse is fantastic for taking photos of the night sky, too, with no professional equipment needed. The adaptive VDIS improves video quality in dimly lit settings by analysing movements and breaking them down so they’re not blurry.

The S23 also promises a better gaming experience. With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, the S23 processes graphics faster than the S22. The new battery life — 5,000mAh for the S23 Ultra, 4,700mAh for the S23+, and 3,900mAh for the S23 — means more gaming time (the joy!). Plus, the S23 automatically adjusts and enhances the colour and light when you’re gaming in different lights. Want to carry on gaming after dark? That’s no problem with the S23.

Samsung has also partnered with Google on certain features. For example, you can use Google Meet on video calls, coupled with Samsung Notes to edit documents, which is perfect if you’re a student or working remotely.

How to pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Series in the UK

Pre-orders are open from Wednesday 1st February until Thursday 16th February, with the ability to buy available from Friday 17th February.

Remember, Samsung will double the storage if you pre-order before 16th February, but you’ll be eligible for six months’ free Disney Plus regardless of what date you buy the new S23.

Stay up to date with our Technology page for more release date news and best lists, like best budget smartphones and best smartphones for older people.