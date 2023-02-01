The Book3 Ultra is a 16-inch PC and is being released slightly later than Samsung’s other new devices. If you’ve been keeping up, you’ll be aware that Samsung has confirmed 1st February as the pre-order date for the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S23 Series, with the Book3 Series following suit.

Today’s Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 revealed the launch of the brand new Samsung Galaxy Book3 Series with an impressive four devices: the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 14-inch, Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 16-inch, Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, and the first-ever Ultra PC, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra.

However, the Book3 Ultra will be available to pre-order from 14th February (Valentine’s Day gift, anyone?). This is because of the new Nvidia GeForce RTX, a visual computing platform.

The advancements on the Book2 Pro promise an upgraded display, processor and memory, plus a two-month free trial of Adobe Lightroom when you purchase a Book3. So, let’s get into the nitty gritty of the new device’s specifications, features, and, of course, the all-important buying information.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 14-inch, Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 16-inch, and Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 will be available to pre-order from Wednesday 1st February until Thursday 16th February, which is exactly the same as the Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone series release date.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra, on the other hand, has a slightly later pre-order date of Tuesday 14th February.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 design: what does it look like?

All four devices (Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 14-inch, the Pro 16-inch, the Pro 360, and the Ultra) come in Beige and Graphite colourways with a 3K AMOLED display.

Like the brand new S23, Samsung has made a pledge to be more eco-conscious with the design of the Book3s, too. The devices incorporate ocean-bound plastic, and the packaging is at least 70 per cent recycled. The Book3 also has reduced overall power consumption, which is not only great for the environment, but also for its battery life and our wallets.

All four devices are ultra-thin and lightweight, making the Book3 fantastic for commuting.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 specs: what features are new?

The all new Samsung Galaxy Book3 makes any workload manageable. Just a few examples of the ways it makes work seamless are: the Galaxy Book Smart Switch, which transfers all files and data from your old PC to your new one in one swoop; you can also automatically transfer RAW files from your smartphone to edit on your laptop; plus you can use the Book3 to control your smartphone or tablet. There’s instant hotspot, too, and Samsung Pass which enables secure access to your device.

You may have seen this recently on social media, but the ability to correct eye contact on video calls is also installed in the new Samsung Galaxy Book3. The software automatically creates eye contact during conversation with partners in video calls. There’s also automatic light correction.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra has the best processor out of the three, with its 13th Gen Intel Core processor, 32GB memory and 45W CPU which is ideal for heavy workloads.

A refreshing feature on the Samsung Galaxy Book3 is that it comes with a portable and universal charger, which is the same charger used for all Samsung devices. This is a sweet change from other companies, such as Apple, which requires different chargers and add-ons for most of its devices.

How to pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy Book3 in the UK

Pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 14-inch, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 16-inch, and the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 are available from Wednesday 1st February until Thursday 16th February. You can buy these three PCs outright from Friday 17th February.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra is available to pre-order from Tuesday 14th February, and to buy outright from Wednesday 22nd February.

With all Book3 purchases, you’ll receive a two-month free trial of Adobe Lightroom, a photo editing software.

