when does the amazon spring sale 2023 end?

Firstly, how long have you got to take advantage of these deals? Well, the Amazon Spring Sale 2023 ends tomorrow, Wednesday 29th March. However, we expect to see the majority of deals lasting beyond this end point as retailers, including Amazon, seek to keep their prices competitive.

The Amazon Spring Sale 2023 is here. It kicked off last night at 6pm, and we've got all you need to know about the sale plus advice on the best deals.

Whether it's your first foray into the Amazon Spring Sale or you regularly keep an eye out for the best deals, we're here to help. Here at RadioTimes.com we are experts is finding the top rated tech and gadgets for less, with years of experience covering sales periods like Amazon Prime Days, Boxing Day sales and, of course, Black Friday.

Whether it's a new smart phone, wireless earbuds or a smart doorbell you're after, know what you want and where to look for it can be seriously confusing. Don't worry, we're here to help cut through the noise and sort the deals from the duds.

It's especially important right now to make the most of a good deal. With the cost of living crisis many of us continue to tighten our belts, but we'd like to relay the advice of money saving expert Martin Lewis: "If you were going to buy it anyway, and it's half price, great you've saved 50 per cent. If you weren't going to buy it, but do it only because it's half price, you've wasted 100 per cent."

Identifying a good deal can be tricky. Our number one piece of advice is to do your research — what's the product's RRP, which UK retailers stock it, is there another brand which makes a similar product which performs better (or costs less)? These are all important factors to be aware of when you're looking at sales.

Another factor which we identify as making a good deal is the model of the product. You'll often see the previous model of products on sale as retailers try to shift stock after a newer version is released. So if you're looking for an iPhone for example, keep an eye out for the model number and how long it has been available for.

Here's everything you need to know about the Amazon Spring Sale 2023.

What is the Amazon Spring Sale 2023?

Amazon

The Amazon Spring Sale is a three day sales period from Amazon. This year Rylan Clark is the face of the Amazon Spring Sale, which we have to say is the collaboration we never knew we needed.

Amazon are well known for being the one stop shop for pretty much anything you could ever need, and it uses this as an advantage by holding large sales events, like this one, and marking down thousands of products. So far we have seen a big move on household products which we think is a response to the cost of living crisis — think items which are easy to buy in bulk like nappies, toilet roll and baby wipes.

But there are also discounts on many of our favourite tech items like smart home cameras, wireless earbuds and even phones. If you've got your eye on something, our biggest piece of advice is to buy it as soon as it reaches a price which you are comfortable with. There is a chance that Amazon might leave some deals until tomorrow, but equally stock levels have been very volatile in recent months with the market plagued by supply issues. If you wait for the price to all even more, especially on really popular items, there is a chance it will go out of stock.

Is the Amazon Spring Sale the same as Prime Day?

No, the Amazon Spring Sale is not the same as Amazon Prime Day. The main difference between the two is that the Amazon Spring Sale has discounts which are available to all Amazon customers, whereas Prime Days are have discounts which, as the name would suggest, are only available to Amazon Prime members.

Another different is that Prime Days, of which there were two in 2022, are usually a single day sale, where the Spring Sale is lasting a longer period of time. This is a trend we've been noticing across sales period, for example while Black Friday started as a single day, for many retailers this lasts the whole of November.

How long does the Amazon Spring Sale 2023 last?

The sale which began last night, Monday 27th March, and finishes at the end of the day tomorrow, Wednesday 29th March lasts a total of three days.

But, as we've already said, discounts are likely to last longer than that so don't be surprised if you're still seeing discounts after tomorrow night. These will likely continue until the end of this week.

How to get the best deals in the Amazon Spring Sale 2023

Our number one piece of advice is, of course, to keep an eye on the RadioTimes.com as we'll do our best to select the best deals for you.

There's no single way to get the best deals. Our advice is, if you're looking for a certain item keep an eye on the price not just at Amazon but across other retailers as well. Check if there are any products which do the same or even a better job but might be from a lesser known brand. For example, it's quite unlikely that the Dyson Air Wrap hair styling tool will come on sale, however there are other items which perform a very similar function like this BaByliss heated air styler, which is now on sale for just £41.99.

It is really important to do your research. If you're splashing out on a high cost tech item like a new phone or laptop you want to make sure you're investing in something which works well and is going to last. Check out our Tech Reviews section for all the latest info.

Which other UK retailers have a spring sale?

There aren't only sales on Amazon. Other UK retailers will often adjust prices so they can stay competitive with Amazon, and those with offers right now include:

AO — save 33 per cent on the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen)

— save 33 per cent on the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd gen) Argos — get an Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for half price

— get an Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for half price Boots — get 50 per cent off the Oral B iO9 electric toothbrush with accessories

— get 50 per cent off the Oral B iO9 electric toothbrush with accessories Brand Alley — up to 35 per cent off Roberts Radios

— up to 35 per cent off Roberts Radios Carphone Warehouse — including free Samsung Galaxy Buds2 included with some Samsung phones

— including free Samsung Galaxy Buds2 included with some Samsung phones Currys — save £55 on an iPhone 14

— save £55 on an iPhone 14 JD Williams — save 34 per cent on the Shark cordless anti hair wrap vacuum cleaner

— save 34 per cent on the Shark cordless anti hair wrap vacuum cleaner John Lewis — save £60 on an iPhone 14 Pro Max

— save £60 on an iPhone 14 Pro Max Samsung — buy a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and get a free set of Galaxy Buds2 plus £100 when you trade in

— buy a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and get a free set of Galaxy Buds2 plus £100 when you trade in Very — get up to £1000 of Samsung smart TVs, plus up to £75 off a Samsung soundbar with selected TVs

Today's best deals from the Amazon Spring Sale 2023

Here is our pick of the best offers from Amazon right now.

Save 45 per cent on the Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen)

Amazon

What's the deal: Get the Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker for £20 at just £24.99.

Why we chose it: The Echo Dot is the compact younger brother of the Echo, perfect for if you're on a tighter budget, or are looking for a speaker for a slightly smaller space. This is a great speaker if it's your first foray into the world of smart speakers, and at 45 per cent off this is an excellent saving on an already good value item.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th gen) | £54.99 £24.99 (save £20 or 45%)

Get the Amazon Fire TV stick for under £35

Amazon

What's the deal: This is the latest Fire TV Stick from Amazon and allows you to stream all your favourite shows in one place. It's now available for £10 off at just £34.99.

Why we chose it: This Fire TV stick was updated in 2020 and now comes with Alexa for power and sound control. What we love about the Fire Stick is that the small, USB style stick takes up next to no room, and once plugged into your TV you don't give it a second thought. Say goodbye to the stack of consuls, tangle of wires, and multiple TV remotes that have been plaguing your living room for the last decade!

Amazon Fire TV Stick | £44.99 £34.99 (save £10 or 22%)

Save 47 per cent on the Garmin Instinct Solar smart watch

Amazon

What's the deal: Get this Garmin smart fitness watch for an incredible £150 off the original price and make it easier to reach your fitness goals.

Why we chose it: This watch helps you track all sorts of fitness activities including running, swimming and cycling. It is water and weather resistant, with the ability to survive in extreme water depths and temperatures.

Garmin Instinct Solar smart watch | £319.99 £169.99 (save £150 or 47%)

Save 35 per cent on the Amazon Blink doorbell with Sync Module 2

Amazon

What's the deal: Sometimes it feels like there's more smart tech out there than we know what to do with, but a smart doorbell is something that can really make a difference to your home security and your piece of mind. This Amazon model is now available for under £60 at 35 per cent off.

Why we chose it: This full system video doorbell allows you to remotely see who is at your door and speak to whoever is there. This is useful if you get a lot of deliveries while you're out and about, but it also means you can see if there's anyone around your home who shouldn't be.

We like that this set comes with the wall mounting kit so you can get set up in minutes.

Amazon Blink doorbell with Sync Module 2 | £89.98 £58.49 (save £31.49 or 35%)

Get three month of Amazon Music Unlimited for free

Amazon

What's the deal: Right now, you can get a three month free trial for Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon's premium music service. With this you can listen to all your favourite artists ad-free with unlimited skips and song selections. You also get access to podcasts, plus listening on demand and offline.

Why we chose it: It's the highest quality Amazon offer in terms of listening with HD sound and spatial audio. Amazon Music Unlimited would usually set you back £10.99 per month – or £8.99 for Prime members – so this is a great saving.

Amazon Music Unlimited | £10.99 per month £0 per month (save £32.97 or 100%)

We're working hard to bring you all the latest deals. Check out our guide to the best Amazon Fire TV Stick deals right now, and the best Kindle deals right now.