The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE plus and Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Ultra have been designed with entertainment, creativity and productivity in mind. They boast improved device speed and overall better performance, ideal no matter what you want to use your tablet for.

Fancy keeping up to date with all the latest tech products? The RadioTimes.com Technology section is the place to be, with guides on the Google Pixel 8, iPhone 15 and more.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE from John Lewis

Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus from O2

Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Ultra from Currys

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE price: How much does the tablet cost?

Prices on the Samsung website start from £799 for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, £999 for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus and £1,199 for the Galaxy Tab S9 FE. All of these prices can vary depending on factors like the amount of storage you need and whether you want Wi-Fi or 5G connectivity.

If you fancy saving on this brand new tablet, you can trade in your old device for savings of up to £450, as well as 12 months of Disney Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE design: What does the new tablet look like?

Samsung Galaxy tab S9 John Lewis

All three versions of the product are based on a similar design to previous Samsung Galaxy tablets. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE has a 10.9 inch display while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus has a 12.4 inch display and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Ultra has a 14.6 inch display.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE colours

The tablet is available in four exciting colours: Mint, Silver, Grey and Lavender.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE features

One of the most exciting features of the new tablets is the Vision Booster setting, which enhances visibility in outdoor settings by optimising colour and contrast.

When you order one of these tablets, they'll also come with a IP68-rated S Pen, perfect for capturing ideas and thoughts as quickly as possible. It's also the ideal companion to apps such as Goodnotes, Luma Fusion, Clip Studio Paint and more.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus also features an extra long battery life, which is able to run 20 hours of video playback on a single charge.

Where to buy the new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

All the new models of the Galaxy Tab S9 are available to buy on the Samsung website, as well as multiple retailers including:

If you want to read more about Samsung products, check out our full list of all Samsung Galaxy phones, as well as how to watch Samsung TV Plus.