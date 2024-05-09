A different squad from different leagues around the world is released on different dates, as part of the Team of the Season promo.

From the English Football League to Bundesliga, plenty are covered. So, what about the French professional league?

Let's take a look at all we know about the Ligue 1 TOTS in FC 24, from its release date and time to our predictions.

As we said, the Team of the Season promotion lasts for weeks, and different squads are released at different times throughout. So, what about Ligue 1?

The FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS will arrive on 10th May 2024. That's only a day away!

What time will FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS arrive in the UK?

The release time is usually 6pm BST, so it'll be ready for you when you get home for work!

If you're elsewhere in the world, it's 10am PT and 1pm ET.

FC 24 Ligue 1 TOTS predictions

So, who will be in the squad? Time to get our predicting hats on.

As Paris Saint-Germain have dominated and ultimately won the league, quite a huge chunk of their players are bound to appear in the Ligue 1 TOTS cards.

So Gianluigi Donnarumma, Lucas Hernández, Vitinha and Kylian Mbappé will probably be there.

Other likely players are Wilfried Singo, Jean-Clair Todibo, Pierre Lees-Melou and Jonathan David, because these are also massively high-ranking players from France's Ligue 1.

Remember that all of the above is only a prediction, and nothing has been confirmed yet!

