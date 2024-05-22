The vote to decide which Serie A players are deserving of a TOTS upgrade in Ultimate Team has been and gone. It’s time for the best of the best in Italy to join those from La Liga, the Premier League, the Bundesliga, Ligue 1 and more already.

Read on to find out when the FC 24 Serie A TOTS release date and UK launch time is, and to discover which players we think are deserving of a spot from the Italian top division.

The FC 24 Serie A TOTS release date is Friday 24th May, EA has confirmed.

Voting for the Serie A Team of the Season has ended, and now we patiently await to see which players made the cut and who we’ll all be eager to add to our ever-improving Ultimate Team squads.

What is the UK launch time for FC 24 Serie A TOTS?

The UK launch time for the Serie A TOTS in EA FC 24 should be 6pm on Friday 24th May.

6pm is when new content is added to EA FC 24 by the developers, typically speaking. We’d be very surprised if EA Sports changed things up this late into the game.

Keep those eyes peeled on official EA FC 24 social media channels to see the Serie A TOTS squad confirmed on or around 6pm on Friday 24th May.

FC 24 Serie A TOTS predictions

While we wait for the official confirmation of the Serie A TOTS squad in FC 24, we do have some predictions of players we think are deserving of a spot and upgraded Ultimate Team card.

Lautaro Martínez is as good a guess as any following his winning of the Serie A Golden Boot for Inter Milan. Dušan Vlahović and Victor Osimhen are decent shouts, too, for their goalscoring exploits at Juventus and Napoli, respectively.

Rafael Leão of AC Milan is almost guaranteed a place for his eight goals and nine assists, surely? Paulo Dybala should get in on similar merit, too.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu has had a great season for Inter, while Matteo Politano, Federico Dimarco, Matías Soulé and Albert Guðmundsson have a shot as well.

Finally, we can see Yann Sommer, Wojciech Szczęsny, and maybe even the likes of Giorgio Scalvini, Simone Romagnoli and Alessandro Buongiorno getting in, too.

Time will tell, of course, and we’ll update this page with the officially confirmed Serie A TOTS squad once it has been revealed by EA.

