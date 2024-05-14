FC 24 La Liga TOTS: Release date, expected UK time and predictions
Bellingham. Lewandowski. Griezmann. Sávio. Who will make it into the team?
EA Sports FC 24 has now reached the business end of the football season, with the best players from the past nine months being rounded up for its annual Team of the Season awards.
Since the middle of April, the developer has been regularly rolling out its TOTS line-ups for the biggest leagues in the world – from the Premier League and Bundesliga to Ligue 1 and beyond.
Now, the next in line to receive the same treatment in EA FC 24 is the Spanish football league, known as La Liga.
While Real Madrid have stormed the league, Girona have arguably been just as impressive as they battle out second position with Barcelona.
Atlético Madrid and Athletic Bilbao have likewise put in decent performances with some standout players that might get a nod ahead of some of the more notable names.
Thankfully, we don't have long to wait until all is revealed. And with that, here's everything to know about FC 24 La Liga TOTS, including release date, expected release time and our predictions for the squad.
When is the FC 24 La Liga TOTS release date?
EA has confirmed that the FC 24 TOTS squad for La Liga will be unveiled on Friday 17th May 2024.
Starting with the Live TOTS on 19th April, multiple TOTS line-ups for the major leagues have been announced every week since. This will culminate with the Ultimate TOTS on 31st May.
What is the UK launch time for FC 24 La Liga TOTS?
The FC 24 La Liga TOTS is scheduled to go live at 6pm BST in the UK, if it's anything like the recent releases.
Every TOTS for each respective league that has rolled out so far has done so at this particular time, so we don't expect this to change come the La Liga's reveal.
FC 24 La Liga TOTS predictions
While the official FC 24 La Liga TOTS has yet to be announced, we've rounded up some predictions for the starting 11 that we think could make the cut.
This is only one writer's opinion, so naturally, the end results could be quite different.
- Unai Simón – GK, Athletic Bilbao
- João Cancelo – LB, Barcelona
- Antonio Rüdiger – CB, Real Madrid
- Daniel Carvajal – RB, Real Madrid
- Toni Kroos – CM, Real Madrid
- Ilkay Gündogan – CM, Barcelona
- Jude Bellingham – CAM, Real Madrid
- Vinícius Júnior – LW, Real Madrid
- Sávio – RW, Girona
- Antoine Griezmann – ST, Atlético Madrid
- Artem Dovbyk - ST, Girona
To find out the official FC 24 La Liga TOTS, head to the FC 24 X (formerly Twitter) page for the latest news and announcements.
EA Sports FC 24 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.
