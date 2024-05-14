Now, the next in line to receive the same treatment in EA FC 24 is the Spanish football league, known as La Liga.

While Real Madrid have stormed the league, Girona have arguably been just as impressive as they battle out second position with Barcelona.

Atlético Madrid and Athletic Bilbao have likewise put in decent performances with some standout players that might get a nod ahead of some of the more notable names.

Thankfully, we don't have long to wait until all is revealed. And with that, here's everything to know about FC 24 La Liga TOTS, including release date, expected release time and our predictions for the squad.

EA has confirmed that the FC 24 TOTS squad for La Liga will be unveiled on Friday 17th May 2024.

Starting with the Live TOTS on 19th April, multiple TOTS line-ups for the major leagues have been announced every week since. This will culminate with the Ultimate TOTS on 31st May.

What is the UK launch time for FC 24 La Liga TOTS?

The FC 24 La Liga TOTS is scheduled to go live at 6pm BST in the UK, if it's anything like the recent releases.

Every TOTS for each respective league that has rolled out so far has done so at this particular time, so we don't expect this to change come the La Liga's reveal.

FC 24 La Liga TOTS predictions

While the official FC 24 La Liga TOTS has yet to be announced, we've rounded up some predictions for the starting 11 that we think could make the cut.

This is only one writer's opinion, so naturally, the end results could be quite different.

Unai Simón – GK, Athletic Bilbao

João Cancelo – LB, Barcelona

Antonio Rüdiger – CB, Real Madrid

Daniel Carvajal – RB, Real Madrid

Toni Kroos – CM, Real Madrid

Ilkay Gündogan – CM, Barcelona

Jude Bellingham – CAM, Real Madrid

Vinícius Júnior – LW, Real Madrid

Sávio – RW, Girona

Antoine Griezmann – ST, Atlético Madrid

Artem Dovbyk - ST, Girona

To find out the official FC 24 La Liga TOTS, head to the FC 24 X (formerly Twitter) page for the latest news and announcements.

EA Sports FC 24 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

