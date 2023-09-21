The Fire HD 10 Kids is designed for kids aged three to seven and the Fire HD 10 Pro is for those aged six to 12. Both devices are intended to be a safe way for children to play and learn, whilst also expanding their creativity with new programmes like the Music Maker.

This generation of tablets is promising to be 25 per cent faster than the previous generation (Fire HD Kids 8) as well as being lighter and £10 less.

Disney fans can also combine this device with a bundle that includes a custom-designed Mickey Mouse or Disney Princess, Disney-themed digital wallpapers, and quick access to Disney content.

The Fire HD 10 Kids and Kids 10 Pro are both available to pre-order now at Amazon, and if you order now you can get 12 months of Amazon Kids+ included. Here's what you need to know about price, release date, and how to get one today.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids and Kids Pro are available to pre-order from today (Thursday 21st September), with shipping beginning from next month.

You can also now pre-order a slew of other Amazon devices that were announced today, like the Amazon Echo Show 8, the Amazon Echo Pop Kids, and the new Amazon Fire TV Stick.

For more information on the brand-new Amazon Echo Show 8 release date, take a look at our handy guide.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids and Kids Pro UK price

Compared to the last Amazon Fire Kids tablets, these new devices are £10 cheaper. The starting price for both is £199.99 and with that you'll get 12 months of Amazon Kids+ included, which normally costs £3.99 a month.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids and Kids Pro design: what does this new tablet look like?

These two tablets have a large 10.1-inch HD display which will show your little ones' favourite content in brilliant quality. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids and Kids Pro tablets have a light, but sturdy design, and come with a kid-proof case that prevents from major drops or damages and, as we've said, you can choose this in a Disney design.

With 3GB RAM and a 25 per cent faster performance than the previous generation, you can rest assured that everything will run seamlessly on the new tablets.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids and Kids Pro specifications: what’s new?

Like with its predecessors, the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids and Kids Pro are designed with parents in mind. The robust parental controls means that you can manage everything from your phone, for example, screen-time limits, accessing educational content, and approving requests from the app store. There's also a two-year worry-free guarantee — if the device breaks, Amazon will replace it for free.

However, that doesn't mean the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids and Kids Pro won't be appealing to kids! With a filtered web browser, video and voice calling, and a sleek display, the brand-new tablet is brilliant for youngsters. Plus, the tablets come with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids+, a service which features advert-free books, games, videos, and apps from Disney, Marvel, LEGO Games, and more.

With up to 13-hours of battery life and 32GB of storage, there's plenty of time and space for your kids to explore.

How to buy the new Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids and Kids Pro in the UK

The Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids and Kids Pro is available to pre-order right now from Amazon, with both tablets being available to buy outright from 18th October this year.

Is there a new Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for adults coming out in 2023?

Fire HD 10 via Amazon. Fire HD 10 via Amazon

If you're in the market for an Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for yourself — an adult — you're in luck, as Amazon has released the latest version of the tablet in Black, Lilac, and Ocean colourways.

Like the Kids version, the Amazon Fire HD 10 has a 25 per cent faster performance than the previous generation and 3GB RAM, too, which makes streaming, reading, and gaming a breeze, as well as a 10.1-inch full HD display, and 13-hour battery life.

You can purchase the brand-new Amazon Fire HD 10 with 32GB or 64GB of storage, and up to 1TB of expandable storage with a microSD card.

The Amazon Fire HD 10 slots effortlessly in your day-to-day life: the updated Alexa promises to be more conversational, and you can ask Alexa for help with anything from recipes to jokes, and from reading to controlling your smart home devices, such as turning on the lights. The 5MP front-facing camera makes it easy to stay in touch with friends and family, too, and it is also brilliant for creating content for social media.

Pre-order the Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet from £149.99 at Amazon

For more on all things Amazon, be sure to take a look at our Amazon Music vs Apple Music and Amazon Music vs Spotify guides.