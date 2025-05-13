This has left many hopeful gamers in fear as we approach the official sale date on 5th June. But we believe we may have struck gold, with two new stores currently running orders for the Switch 2.

Game Collection – an official third party retailer which sells games, consoles and accessories – is offering pre-orders for a Nintendo Switch 2 and several Nintendo Switch 2 bundles.

Some of these bundles include a range of upcoming games including Mario Kart World, CyberPunk 2077, and Sonic X Shadow Generations, as well as highly anticipated accessories like the Switch 2 camera and Micro SD card.

Seeing as how quickly the standalone device has sold out, we'd strongly suggest buying one of these bundles on offer, as their higher price point means their less likely to sell out in seconds. However, bear in mind that these start at around £539, while the Nintendo Switch 2 alone costs £395.95.

We've also found a small amount of stock at HMV, but just for the Switch 2 console on its own.

But either way, this is easily one of the biggest device releases of the past decade, so make sure you get on this quickly.

What Nintendo Switch 2 bundles are in stock?

Here's a full list of what you can get at Game Collection right now:

What is Game Collection and is it legit?

If you haven't heard of The Game Collection we don't blame you, but you should know that the retailer has been selling video games, consoles and accessories for 19 years, and has a 4.8 rating on TrustPilot. So if they say they've got the Switch 2 in stock, listen.

For more Switch 2 news, check out our hands-on review of the console, plus the Nintendo Switch 2 UK release date.

