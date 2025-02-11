The Texas Hold 'Em singer is confirmed to play six shows at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this June, before heading to Paris, then cities across the US.

Ticketmaster introduced a registration system last Monday to cope with demand, like we saw for Oasis, Olivia Rodrigo, and Pink, but this has now closed. So we've explained all the remaining ways you'll be able to get tickets, including additional pre-sales, the official general sale date and hospitality options — we've got you, Beyhive!

Where to buy Beyoncé UK tour tickets

Beyonce performs in the Renaissance world tour. Kevin Mazur/ Getty Images

The most obvious place to buy Beyoncé tickets is, of course, Ticketmaster. However, we all know Ticketmaster's monopoly over the concert space has proved difficult in recent years, with hundreds of thousands queuing to access one webpage (we're getting flashbacks to Taylor Swift's The Era's Tour)...

With that in mind, we recommend heading to other ticketing sites alongside Ticketmaster like Live Nation and the Tottenham Hotspur website, as well as hospitality sites like Seat Unique and P1 Travel.

These sites will probably still have big queues, but you're giving yourself a much better chance if you don't rely solely on Ticketmaster.

Here's a full list of where you can buy tickets. Note: all of these are official ticket sellers and not resellers.

Beyoncé performs at the Renaissance world tour. Getty

Beyoncé will be heading to one UK venue and one UK venue only: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Yesterday (Monday 10th February), it was announced that two additional dates were added to the line-up, making that six shows at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Fans will remember that the 62,000 seat stadium is also where she performed during her 2023 Renaissance tour, and here is the complete list of dates:

How much will Beyoncé tickets cost?

Beyoncé. Timothy Norris/FilmMagic

While ticket prices for Beyonce's Cowboy Carter tour haven't been confirmed, the Going Out team are making an educated guess based on the price of the Renaissance tour tickets; we're expecting tickets to start at £50 and go up to around £170. Meanwhile, we expect standing tickets to start at £95.

When is the Beyoncé Cowboy Carter pre-sale?

As we mentioned earlier, there are four main pre-sales for Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour, with the first pre-sale going live this morning.

First, there will be an exclusive Beyhive pre-sale, which is only available to those signed up on Beyoncé's own website. Then the O2 Priority pre-sale and Mastercard pre-sale for customers, followed by an artist pre-sale which required registration in advance. Here's a full list of the pre-sales:

Beyhive pre-sale | 12pm, Tuesday 11th Feb

O2 Priority pre-sale | 10am, Wednesday 12th Feb

Mastercard pre-sale | 12pm, Wednesday 12th Feb

Artist pre-sale | 12pm, Thursday 13th Feb

How do I get access to the Beyoncé Beyhive pre-sale?

Beyoncé's Beyhive pre-sale is taking place this morning (Tuesday 11th February) at 12pm. This is only for those who are already subscribed to beyoncé.com. Those who are subscribed will receive details via email before the pre-sale date.

How to access the Beyoncé O2 Priority pre-sale

The O2 Priority sale is reserved for anyone with an O2 mobile account or Virgin Media broadband. If you have either of these, then all you need to do is download the free Priority app and enter your account details or text PRIORITY to 2020.

This pre-sale will take place tomorrow (Wednesday 12th February) at 10am.

Get started with O2 Priority

For more information about how does the O2 Priority pre-sale work on Ticketmaster, be sure to read our guide.

How do I get Beyoncé Mastercard pre-sale tickets?

Similarly to the O2 Priority pre-sale, this pre-sale is reserved for Mastercard holders. If you're a Mastercard holder, you'll see the pre-sale on priceless.com, and for more information about how this works, be sure to read our how does the Mastercard pre-sale work on Ticketmaster guide.

Get started with Mastercard

What is the Beyoncé artist pre-sale ticket registration?

Last week, Ticketmaster put a registration system on the Beyoncé artist pre-sale which required users to login to their Ticketmaster accounts and register their interest in up to three shows.

This would allow them access to the artist pre-sale, which will go live on Thursday 13th February, ahead of general sale tickets being released.

Unfortunately, the registration for this closed at 8am on Thursday 6th February, so if you missed out on registering, you will not be able to access the artist pre-sale.

When is the Beyoncé Cowboy Carter general sale?

The moment we've all been waiting for: general sale will open at 12pm (midday) on Friday 14th February.

If you're worried about missing out with Ticketmaster, then take a look at hospitality tickets at Seat Unique. Enquiries for Seat Unique's hospitality packages are now open.

