The event was first announced at Villa Park by Sharon Osbourne and Tony Iommi on 5th February 2025, and it will be Black Sabbath's first time performing together in 20 years.

The band are going out with a bang, with an all-day concert, which is more like a condensed version of a multi-day festival.

And it won't just be Black Sabbath that fans will be seeing live. The group has assembled a rock supergroup of acts that will be joining them at Villa Park.

This will be one of the most highly anticipated events in heavy metal history and with that in mind, we're here to show you how you can get your hands on tickets.

Here's where you can catch this once-in-a-lifetime show:

5th July 2025 — Birmingham, Villa Park

Back to the Beginning full line-up

Guns N' Roses Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The list of musicians appearing at the Back to Beginning show reads like a who's who of heavy metal. Here are the acts that have been confirmed so far:

Metallica

Anthrax

Pantera

Gojira

Alice in Chains

Lzzy Hale (Halestorm)

Papa V Perpetua (Ghost)

Jake E Lee and Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy's former solo band mates)

KK Downing

Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit)

Sammy Hagar

Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins)

David Draiman (Disturbed)

Jonathan Davis (Korn)

Mike Bordin (Faith No More)

Rudy Sarzo

Sleep Token ii (Sleep Token)

Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine)

Wolfgang Van Halen

Zakk Wylde

When do Black Sabbath tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 14th February.

Black Sabbath presale

There are also a number of pre-sales on offer, allowing heavy metal fans to get their hands on tickets earlier.

Artist pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 11th Feb until 9am on Friday 14th February)

Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 12th Feb until 9am on Friday 14th February)

Live Nation pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 13th Feb until 9am on Friday 14th February)

Download Family pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 13th Feb until 9am on Friday 14th February)

Black Sabbath Villa Park ticket prices

While ticket prices have not yet been announced, what we do know is that all profits from the gig will go to Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice, a charity supported by Aston Villa.

How to get Back to the Beginning Villa Park tickets

Demand is set to be incredibly high for this one-off show. To be in with the best chance of getting your hands on tickets, be sure to head to the Ticketmaster website well before tickets go on sale, with your login details to hand.

