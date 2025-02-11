How to get Black Sabbath tickets for Ozzy Osbourne's final concert
The band is reuniting along with some other heavy metal legends in their hometown of Aston, Birmingham.
It's a great time to be a heavy metal fan, as Black Sabbath have just announced what Ozzy Osbourne described as 'the greatest heavy metal show ever'.
The Back to the Beginning Show will take place in Birmingham this summer and will be directed by Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello, BS playing together for the first time in 20 years
The event was first announced at Villa Park by Sharon Osbourne and Tony Iommi on 5th February 2025, and it will be Black Sabbath's first time performing together in 20 years.
The band are going out with a bang, with an all-day concert, which is more like a condensed version of a multi-day festival.
And it won't just be Black Sabbath that fans will be seeing live. The group has assembled a rock supergroup of acts that will be joining them at Villa Park.
This will be one of the most highly anticipated events in heavy metal history and with that in mind, we're here to show you how you can get your hands on tickets.
Buy Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning tickets at Ticketmaster
If you're after more live music in 2025, here's how to get Beyoncé UK tour tickets and AC/DC tickets.
Jump to:
- Black Sabbath Back to the Beginning show: UK date and venue
- Back to the Beginning full line-up
- When do Black Sabbath tickets go on sale?
- Black Sabbath presale
- Black Sabbath Villa Park ticket prices
- How to get Back to the Beginning Villa Park tickets
Black Sabbath Back to the Beginning show: UK date and venue
Here's where you can catch this once-in-a-lifetime show:
- 5th July 2025 — Birmingham, Villa Park
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Back to the Beginning full line-up
The list of musicians appearing at the Back to Beginning show reads like a who's who of heavy metal. Here are the acts that have been confirmed so far:
- Metallica
- Anthrax
- Pantera
- Gojira
- Alice in Chains
- Lzzy Hale (Halestorm)
- Papa V Perpetua (Ghost)
- Jake E Lee and Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy's former solo band mates)
- KK Downing
- Fred Durst (Limp Bizkit)
- Sammy Hagar
- Billy Corgan (The Smashing Pumpkins)
- David Draiman (Disturbed)
- Jonathan Davis (Korn)
- Mike Bordin (Faith No More)
- Rudy Sarzo
- Sleep Token ii (Sleep Token)
- Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine)
- Wolfgang Van Halen
- Zakk Wylde
Buy Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning tickets at Ticketmaster
When do Black Sabbath tickets go on sale?
General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 14th February.
Black Sabbath presale
There are also a number of pre-sales on offer, allowing heavy metal fans to get their hands on tickets earlier.
- Artist pre-sale (from 10am on Tuesday 11th Feb until 9am on Friday 14th February)
- Priority from O2 pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 12th Feb until 9am on Friday 14th February)
- Live Nation pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 13th Feb until 9am on Friday 14th February)
- Download Family pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 13th Feb until 9am on Friday 14th February)
Buy Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning tickets at Ticketmaster
Black Sabbath Villa Park ticket prices
While ticket prices have not yet been announced, what we do know is that all profits from the gig will go to Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice, a charity supported by Aston Villa.
Buy Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning tickets at Ticketmaster
How to get Back to the Beginning Villa Park tickets
Demand is set to be incredibly high for this one-off show. To be in with the best chance of getting your hands on tickets, be sure to head to the Ticketmaster website well before tickets go on sale, with your login details to hand.
Buy Black Sabbath: Back to the Beginning tickets at Ticketmaster
For more top tips and tricks, take a look at our guide to how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and what is artist pre-sale?