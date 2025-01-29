After leaving The Supremes in 1970, Ross had success as a solo artist with timeless hits like Ain't No Mountain High Enough. She also had success as an actress, and was even nominated for an Oscar for her role as Billie Holiday.

The 2025 tour will be a celebration of the complete Diana Ross back catalogue, with smash hits like I'm Coming Out and Ain't No Mountain High Enough, as well as iconic Supremes number like Stop! In The Name of Love, are expected to be on the setlist.

And it won't just be Diana you're there to see, as the icon will also be accompanied by a full orchestra. Here's how you can get tickets.

Here is a full list of the dates and venues on Diana Ross's 2025 UK tour:

When do Diana Ross tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will go live at 10am on Friday, 31 January.

What are the Diana Ross UK pre-sales?

If you want to get your hands on tickets earlier, we've got just the thing. Here's a full list of pre-sales taking place and the dates they're applicable to:

OVO pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 29th January until 9am on Friday 31st January): Glasgow

Co-op pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 29th January until 9am on Friday 31st January): Manchester

Ticketmaster pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 30th January until 9am on Friday 31st January): Birmingham, Nottingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, London

Venue pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 30th January until 9am on Friday 31st January): Glasgow

AEG Presents pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 30th January until 9am on Friday 31st January): Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds, London

How much do Diana Ross tickets cost?

Tickets prices for Diana Ross's 2025 tour are confirmed to be between £78 and £229.50.

Diana Ross hospitality and VIP tickets

There are hospitality packages available for the Manchester, Leeds and London shows on Seat Unique, which feature perks like VIP entrance, food and drink, and premium seats. There are also VIP tickets available on the Ticketmaster website.

Hospitality tickets are also a great way to increase the likelihood of securing tickets, as there will be less demand for these packages.

Bear in mind that they will be considerably more pricey than general admission tickets.

How to get Diana Ross tickets today

Due to Diana Ross's iconic career and stage presence, demand is likely to be high, so make sure that you brush up on our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue tips.

If you don't fancy wrestling with the Ticketmaster queue, tickets are also available on sites like AXS, where demand may be lower, therefore making it easier to get your hands on a ticket.

