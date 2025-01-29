This will be Hart's ninth stand-up special to date, following on from the success of his last show Reality Check, which was named the the number one Comedy Tour of 2022 by Billboard.

Like the others, this show is sure to join his catalogue of Netflix specials, including his 2020 award-winning show Zero Fu**ks Given and What Now?

Unlike his other shows, however, this latest tour has the unique caveat of being phone free. Upon arrival audience members will be given secure pouches to store their phones in throughout the performance, and no screen devices will be permitted.

Here's how you can get tickets today.

Here are the UK and Ireland dates for Kevin Hart's Acting My Age tour:

When do Kevin Hart 2025 UK tour tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale begins at 10am on Wednesday 29th January. This is for anyone who's signed up through Kevin Hart's own website, through the promoter or through the venue.

A second Ticketmaster pre-sale then opens on Thursday 30th January.

General sale tickets go live at 1oam on Friday 31st January.

Buy Kevin Hart tickets at Ticketmaster

Is there hospitality available for Kevin Hart's UK tour?

Yes. Official hospitality partner Seat Unique has packages available for Kevin Hart's UK shows, but be aware that tickets will be much pricier than general sale.

Buy Kevin Hart hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

