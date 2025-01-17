How to get BRITs Week 2025 tickets to see Kasabian, Blossoms, Clean Bandit and more
Joy Crookes, Rachel Chinouriri and Frank Turner are just a handful of artists who will perform intimate shows at UK venues ahead of the BRIT Awards 2025. Here's how to secure tickets before they sell out.
Would you like to see your favourite artists play at intimate venues across London, Bexhill and Glasgow? Of course you would!
Ahead of the 2025 BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena, 10 shows will take place around the UK, and all of the proceeds from the BRITs Week shows will go towards charity War Child. War Child's efforts help provide production, education, and support for children affected by war in some of the most dangerous places in the world to be a child, such as Gaza and South Sudan.
Each year, fans can buy tickets for a stellar BRITs Week line-up or donate £7 for the chance to win a pair of tickets, and to date, BRITs Week has raised over £7 million in support of War Child.
Some of the biggest artists in the world have performed at BRITs Week, such as Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, and Florence + the Machine.
This year, Go singer Cat Burns will kick off BRITs Week with her performance at Hackney's Moth Club on Monday 17th February, and Rag‘n’Bone Man will close the performances on Wednesday 5th March at De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill.
So, are you ready to kick off 2025 with some brilliant live music? Let's find out how to get tickets today.
Jump to:
Who is on the BRITs Week 2025 line-up?
So, who can you see during BRITs Week 2025? And, where and when are they performing? Let's take a look.
- 17th Feb 2025 — Cat Burns, Moth Club
- 18th Feb 2025 — Joy Crookes, Islington Assembly Hall
- 20th Feb 2025 — Rachel Chinouriri, Omeara
- 21st Feb 2025 — Frank Turner, 93 Feet East
- 24th Feb 2025 — Nova Twins, Omeara
- 25th Feb 2025 — Kasabian supported by Blossoms, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
- 28th Feb 2025 — Clean Bandit and Friends, The London Palladium
- 3rd March 2025 — Tom Walker, King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow
- 4th March 2025 — Soft Play, Village Underground
- 5th March 2025 — Rag 'n' Bone Man, De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill
How to get BRITs Week 2025 tickets today
War Child pre-sale tickets for BRITs Week 2025 went on sale yesterday morning (Thursday 16th January) at 10am.
If you missed out on these tickets, don't fear! You can buy BRITs Week tickets this morning (Friday 17th January) at 10am from AXS, See Tickets, Ticketmaster and LW Theatres.
