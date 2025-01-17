Each year, fans can buy tickets for a stellar BRITs Week line-up or donate £7 for the chance to win a pair of tickets, and to date, BRITs Week has raised over £7 million in support of War Child.

Some of the biggest artists in the world have performed at BRITs Week, such as Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, and Florence + the Machine.

This year, Go singer Cat Burns will kick off BRITs Week with her performance at Hackney's Moth Club on Monday 17th February, and Rag‘n’Bone Man will close the performances on Wednesday 5th March at De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill.

So, are you ready to kick off 2025 with some brilliant live music? Let's find out how to get tickets today.

Who is on the BRITs Week 2025 line-up?

So, who can you see during BRITs Week 2025? And, where and when are they performing? Let's take a look.

How to get BRITs Week 2025 tickets today

War Child pre-sale tickets for BRITs Week 2025 went on sale yesterday morning (Thursday 16th January) at 10am.

If you missed out on these tickets, don't fear! You can buy BRITs Week tickets this morning (Friday 17th January) at 10am from AXS, See Tickets, Ticketmaster and LW Theatres.

