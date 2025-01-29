Comedian Alan Davies is heading on his first stand-up tour in a decade.

The QI, Jonathan Creek and – throwback alert – Angus Thongs and Perfect Snogging star will be embarking on a tour of 27 venues across the UK this autumn, with his new show Think Ahead.

In preparation for coming to the likes of Cardiff, Woking, Oxford, Manchester and more, Davies said: "Can't wait to visit all the towns I haven't seen for years bringing ten years of jokes in one handy package".

According to the show blurb, this new this new tour sees Davies grapple with the fact "he thinks he’s Marty McFly but he’s older than Doc Brown".

It continues: "He spends more time in the pharmacy than the gym. Subject to relentless eye rolls from his kids. What is he? A late middle-aged stand up on tour for the first time in a decade. Funnier than ever, he says."

In the past 10 years since Davies's last show, Little Victories, the comedian has thrown himself into writing, acting and being a series regular on panel show QI.

In 2021, Davis took part in the twelfth series of Taskmaster and has hosted the chat show Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled for Dave since 2014.

So, if you're keen to see what he's got to say after all this time, here's what you need to know.

Buy Alan Davies tickets at Ticketmaster

When and where can I see Alan Davies on tour?

Davies is heading to 27 venues across the UK from September to November 2025. Here's the full list of dates and venues.

How to get Alan Davies UK tour tickets

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 29th January with no pre-sale. If you're worried about missing out, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

How much do Alan Davies tickets cost?

Tickets start around £33, depending on the date and venue.

Authors

Olivia Garrett
