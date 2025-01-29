In preparation for coming to the likes of Cardiff, Woking, Oxford, Manchester and more, Davies said: "Can't wait to visit all the towns I haven't seen for years bringing ten years of jokes in one handy package".

According to the show blurb, this new this new tour sees Davies grapple with the fact "he thinks he’s Marty McFly but he’s older than Doc Brown".

It continues: "He spends more time in the pharmacy than the gym. Subject to relentless eye rolls from his kids. What is he? A late middle-aged stand up on tour for the first time in a decade. Funnier than ever, he says."

In the past 10 years since Davies's last show, Little Victories, the comedian has thrown himself into writing, acting and being a series regular on panel show QI.

In 2021, Davis took part in the twelfth series of Taskmaster and has hosted the chat show Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled for Dave since 2014.

So, if you're keen to see what he's got to say after all this time, here's what you need to know.

When and where can I see Alan Davies on tour?

Davies is heading to 27 venues across the UK from September to November 2025. Here's the full list of dates and venues.

19th Sep 2025 – Anvil Arts Centre, Basingstoke

20th Sep 2025 – Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone

26th Sep 2025 – Royal and Derngate, Northampton

27th Sep 2025 – New Wimbledon Theatre, Wimbledon

29th Sep 2025 – The Alexandra, Birmingham

2nd Oct 2025 – Octagon Centre, Sheffield

3rd Oct 2025 – Playhouse, Nottingham

4th Oct 2025 – Corn Exchange, Ipswich

9th Oct 2025 – Globe Theatre, Stockton

10th Oct 2025 – Grand Opera House, York

11th Oct 2025 – New Theatre, Cardiff

16th Oct 2025 – The Engine Shed, Lincoln

17th Oct 2025 – Victoria Hall, Stoke

18th Oct 2025 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

30th Oct 2025 – New Theatre, Oxford

31st Oct 2025 – Wyvern Theatre, Swindon

1st Oct 2025 – New Victoria Theatre, Woking

3rd Oct 2025 – Cambridge Theatre, London

6th Oct 2025 – Parr Hall, Warrington

7th Nov 2025 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

8th Nov 2025 – G Live, Guildford

12th Nov 2025 – Opera House, Manchester

13th Nov 2025 – Theatre Royal, Brighton

14th Nov 2025 – Guildhall, Southampton

15th Nov 2025 – Pavilion, Exmouth

20th Nov 2025 – Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

21st Nov 2025 – Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

How to get Alan Davies UK tour tickets

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 29th January with no pre-sale. If you're worried about missing out, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

How much do Alan Davies tickets cost?

Tickets start around £33, depending on the date and venue.

