How to get Alan Davies tickets as QI star announces first tour in a decade
The QI and Jonathan Creek star is heading on tour this September.
Comedian Alan Davies is heading on his first stand-up tour in a decade.
The QI, Jonathan Creek and – throwback alert – Angus Thongs and Perfect Snogging star will be embarking on a tour of 27 venues across the UK this autumn, with his new show Think Ahead.
In preparation for coming to the likes of Cardiff, Woking, Oxford, Manchester and more, Davies said: "Can't wait to visit all the towns I haven't seen for years bringing ten years of jokes in one handy package".
According to the show blurb, this new this new tour sees Davies grapple with the fact "he thinks he’s Marty McFly but he’s older than Doc Brown".
It continues: "He spends more time in the pharmacy than the gym. Subject to relentless eye rolls from his kids. What is he? A late middle-aged stand up on tour for the first time in a decade. Funnier than ever, he says."
In the past 10 years since Davies's last show, Little Victories, the comedian has thrown himself into writing, acting and being a series regular on panel show QI.
In 2021, Davis took part in the twelfth series of Taskmaster and has hosted the chat show Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled for Dave since 2014.
So, if you're keen to see what he's got to say after all this time, here's what you need to know.
When and where can I see Alan Davies on tour?
Davies is heading to 27 venues across the UK from September to November 2025. Here's the full list of dates and venues.
- 19th Sep 2025 – Anvil Arts Centre, Basingstoke
- 20th Sep 2025 – Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone
- 26th Sep 2025 – Royal and Derngate, Northampton
- 27th Sep 2025 – New Wimbledon Theatre, Wimbledon
- 29th Sep 2025 – The Alexandra, Birmingham
- 2nd Oct 2025 – Octagon Centre, Sheffield
- 3rd Oct 2025 – Playhouse, Nottingham
- 4th Oct 2025 – Corn Exchange, Ipswich
- 9th Oct 2025 – Globe Theatre, Stockton
- 10th Oct 2025 – Grand Opera House, York
- 11th Oct 2025 – New Theatre, Cardiff
- 16th Oct 2025 – The Engine Shed, Lincoln
- 17th Oct 2025 – Victoria Hall, Stoke
- 18th Oct 2025 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge
- 30th Oct 2025 – New Theatre, Oxford
- 31st Oct 2025 – Wyvern Theatre, Swindon
- 1st Oct 2025 – New Victoria Theatre, Woking
- 3rd Oct 2025 – Cambridge Theatre, London
- 6th Oct 2025 – Parr Hall, Warrington
- 7th Nov 2025 – Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
- 8th Nov 2025 – G Live, Guildford
- 12th Nov 2025 – Opera House, Manchester
- 13th Nov 2025 – Theatre Royal, Brighton
- 14th Nov 2025 – Guildhall, Southampton
- 15th Nov 2025 – Pavilion, Exmouth
- 20th Nov 2025 – Congress Theatre, Eastbourne
- 21st Nov 2025 – Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury
How to get Alan Davies UK tour tickets
Tickets go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 29th January with no pre-sale. If you're worried about missing out, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.
How much do Alan Davies tickets cost?
Tickets start around £33, depending on the date and venue.
