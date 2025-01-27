The last time Nine Inch Nails headed out on tour was in 2020, shortly after their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of fame. This honoured the group's 37-year long career and the contributions they've made to both the rock and alternative music scenes in that time.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, NIN multi-instrumentalists, have been working together outside of NIN on movie soundtracks including The Social Network, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl and Soul. Their efforts recently won them a Golden Globe for the Challengers (2024) soundtrack.

In order to help you experience the sonic magic of the group live and in the flesh, we've put together the ultimate guide to how to get Nine Inch Nails tickets.

The band will be hitting up three venues across the UK and Ireland in summer 2025. Here's a full list:

15th June 2025 – Dublin, 3Arena

17th June 2025 – Manchester, Co-op Live

18th June 2025 – London, The O2

When do Nine Inch Nails tickets go on sale?

General sale will go live at 12pm on Wednesday 29th January 2025.

Nine Inch Nails pre-sale

While there is no pre-sale available for the London show, fans can get their hands on tickets to the Manchester show early thanks to the Co-op pre-sale (from 12pm on Mon 27th Jan until 11am on Wed 29th Jan), and to the Dublin show early in the Three+ pre-sale (from 12pm on Wed 29th Jan until 12pm on Fri 31st Jan).

How to get Nine Inch Nails tickets

Demand is likely to be high for all three Nine Inch Nails shows, so be sure to head to the Ticketmaster website at least 15 minutes before tickets go on sale and have your Ticketmaster login details to hand.

To be in with the best chance of getting your hands on tickets, you can take a look at other ticketing websites such as AXS and Live Nation.

