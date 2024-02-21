The 66-year-old is re-joining the cast of Jacob and Sons after many years playing Joseph himself. Back in those Canaan days – better known as the '90s – Osmond performed over 2,000 shows in the role before finally hanging up his coat of many colours in 1997.

“I always knew I would return to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat," said Osmond. "Having starred as Joseph in over 2000 performances in this magical musical, I am now ready to channel my inner Elvis and assume the role of Pharaoh in Edinburgh starting this December.”

This latest Joseph revival is being directed by directed by Laurence Connor alongside choreographer JoAnn Hunter, with more casting to be announced soon.

The full list of dates for the show's tour has not yet been revealed, but we do know that Osmond will only be taking part in the first leg in Edinburgh. When the rest of the dates and cast are shared, you'll be the first to know!

Now, it's time to go, go, go and find out how to get tickets.

When and where can I see Donny Osmond in Joseph?

Donny Osmond will only be starring in the first leg of Joseph, which will take place at the Edinburgh Playhouse. Here are the dates:

3rd – 29th December 2024 – Edinburgh, Playhouse

The rest of the dates for the Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat have not yet been announced. But we'll be sure to update you when they do.

How to get tickets to Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat UK tour

Tickets for the first leg of the tour will go on sale at ATG Tickets at 10am tomorrow, Thursday 22nd February.

If you're desperate to see Donny back on the stage, make sure you head over there soon and grab yourself some tickets.

Buy Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat tickets at ATG Tickets

