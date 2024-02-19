From Monday 19th February to Sunday 3rd of March – so technically London Theatre Weeks – you can get tickets starting from just £15, £25 or £35.

On sites such as TodayTix, you'll find tickets for all the major musicals, including Disney's The Lion King, Les Misérables, and The Book of Mormon, as well as some of the West End's most anticipated performances, like Hello, Dolly! starring Imelda Staunton and the upcoming Mean Girls musical.

Let's take a look at what's on...

More like this

Shop London Theatre Week deals at TodayTix

Jump to:

What is London Theatre Week?

London Theatre Week is a recognised industry-wide event that celebrates the very best the West End has to offer.

Across the week (or weeks) the starting price of theatre tickets will be £15, £25 or £35 for all the capital's hottest plays, musicals and performances.

When is London Theatre Week 2024?

This London Theatre Week will run from Monday 19th February to Sunday 3rd March.

The low prices will apply to select performances throughout the year, but there's only a finite number available so make sure you snap up some tickets while you've got the chance.

Best London Theatre Week deals at a glance

Best London Theatre Week 2024 deals on some the best West End shows

Hello, Dolly!

TodayTix

This summer, The Crown actress Imelda Staunton makes her return to the London stage in the classic '60s musical Hello, Dolly! Based on the 1938 farce The Merchant of Yonkers, the story follows a widowed matchmaker's attempts to find a wife for New York millionaire, but what happens when Dolly decides that the next match she makes should be for herself?

Hello, Dolly! will run from 6th July to 14th September at the London Palladium, and right now you can get tickets starting from just £25.

Buy Hello, Dolly! tickets from £25 at TodayTix

Mean Girls

Mean Girls: The Musical. TodayTix

London is going to be totally fetch this summer as the long-awaited Mean Girls musical is rocking up at the Savoy Theatre. From 6th June to 27th October, the Broadway smash hit is taking over the West End with iconic songs like Apex Predator, Revenge Party and so much more. Tickets are now available from £35, so get in loser – we're going shopping!

Buy Mean Girls tickets from £35 at TodayTix

Les Misérables

Les Misérables. Johan Persson

You shouldn't spend one day more without seeing Les Misérables in London. The beloved Boublil and Schonberg musical is still going strong at the Sondheim Theatre after 39 years, making it the longest running musical in the history of the West End.

With its latest cast renewed until 28th September, there's plenty of opportunity to see it and hear the ground-breaking notes of Bring Him Home, I Dreamed a Dream and more. Tickets now start at £35.

Buy Les Misérables tickets from £35 at TodayTix

The Book of Mormon

The Book of Mormon. TodayTix

Don't miss the hit musical comedy from the double EGOT winner Robert Lopez, and the creators of South Park, The Book of Mormon. For those who don't know, the show follows Elder Price, a rising star in his church who dreams of going to Orlando to spread the faith. But when he ends up being sent to Uganda with the awkward Elder Cunningham, he struggles to see what God has planned for him.

The Book of Mormon is currently playing at the Prince of Wales theatre, with tickets starting from £25.

Buy The Book of Mormon tickets from £25 at TodayTix

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Disney's The Lion King

The Lion King. TodayTix

Another permanent resident of the West End, Disney's The Lion King has been feeling the love from fans since 1999. The classic Disney show features a heart-breaking story, stunning props, and an incredible roster of songs such as Circle of Life, Hakuna Matata and Be Prepared. This London Theatre Week, tickets start at £35.

Buy Disney's The Lion King tickets from £35 at TodayTix

The Mousetrap

The Mousetrap. TodayTix

It's the longest running show in the history of the West End and a complete testament to our enduring obsession with Agatha Christie.

Taking place at St Martin's Theatre, The Mousetrap is the ultimate whodunnit and the perfect night out for murder mystery fans. Now available for just £15.

Buy The Mousetrap tickets from £15 at TodayTix

Advertisement

For more theatre news and reviews, check out our Witness for the Prosecution review and Hills of California review. Plus, we've got a full list of the best West End shows and specific theatre guides like what's on at the Harold Pinter Theatre?