Headed up by Gwilym Lee playing Gareth Southgate and supported by an exceptionally talented cast, the show is, much like I imagine football works, a testament to how the combination of talent creates something great.

If you like football and are familiar with the corresponding real people, some of the jokes and characterisations will hit harder; you can appreciate the acting a little bit more. I’ve never watched a full football game before, but not knowing didn’t take away any enjoyment (much like not knowing who Eddie the Eagle was didn’t lessen my enjoyment for that sports film). The effects during the match moments felt quite exhilarating, making me more inclined to watch a football game than ever before.

It is in the moments when the play moves beyond the game that elevate it. From the beginning, there is a focus on mental health and the challenge involved in embracing that in an environment that is somewhat resistant.

Pippa Grange, played by Liz White, deftly showcases this tension with her interactions amongst the coaches and players. This thread ties this story together, emphasising the importance of a team supporting one another.

As we the second act unfolds, the play delves deeper into the societal impact of the game. Moments with Tane Siah’s Saka, Kadell Herida’s Sancho and Jude Carmichael’s Rashford shift the focus, showing how football interacts with society at large. Namely the racism at play, something which, unfortunately, still infiltrates the game today.

These three actors work to connect football to society at large in a more direct way than anything that came before it. It doesn’t spend too long in this topic, but it’s enough to make you think. It harkens back to plays like Roy Williams's Sing Yer Hearts Out for the Lads.

We all know how this play will end before we even set foot into the theatre. But watching those 150 minutes unfold is mesmerising. Football fan or not, this is a play about belief and it’s about a nation learning “how to lose”. By the end, you’re going to be grinning from ear to ear.

How to get Dear England tickets

Dear England is running until the 24th May at the National Theatre. Found on the London Southbank, the theatre is close to Waterloo, Embankment and Southwark stations, while also being well connected via buses, cycle routes and river boat services.

It then makes its way on a national tour across the UK with venues including Salford, Milton Keynes, Oxford and Woking.

