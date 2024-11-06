Jake Shears, Babydaddy and Del Marquis are returning to the stage to bring back their infectious energy and signature glam rock meets queer pop meets disco anthems style. Members of the Scissorhood will immediately notice the absence of singer Ana Matronic, who will be missing the tour to work on other projects.

This will be the group's first public performance in over 12 years, making it an unmissable event whether you're a fan of the group or simply down for a big party. Here's how you can get in.

Scissor Sisters aren't the only ones heading on tour;

Scissor Sisters's tour will kick off in May 2025, but in our opinion It Can't Come Quickly Enough! Here's a full list of dates and venues across the UK and Ireland:

16th May 2025 — Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

17th May 2025 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro

19th May 2025 — Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre

20th May 2025 — Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff

21st May 2025 — Manchester, Co-op Live

23rd May 2025 — London, The O2

24th May 2025 — Leeds, First Direct Arena

25th May 2025 — Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham

27th May 2025 — Belfast, The SSE Arena Belfast

28th May 2025 — Dublin, 3Arena

When do Scissor Sisters tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 8th November.

Scissor Sisters UK tour pre-sale

There are plenty of pre-sale tickets available for members of the Scissorhood to snag earlier. Here's a full list of pre-sale times with the dates they're applicable to:

Artist pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 6th November until 9am on Friday 8th November): Nottingham, Glasgow, Bournemouth, Cardiff, London, Leeds, Birmingham, Belfast, Dublin

OVO pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 6th November until 9am on Friday 8th November): Glasgow

Co-op pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 6th November until 9am on Friday 8th November): Manchester

SSE pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 6th November until 9am on Friday 8th November): Belfast

Three+ pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 6th November until 9am on Friday 8th November): Dublin

Spotify pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 7th November until 9am on Friday 8th November): Nottingham, Glasgow, Bournemouth, Cardiff, London, Leeds, Birmingham, Belfast, Dublin

MCD pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 7th November until 9am on Friday 8th November): Belfast, Dublin

If you want to Take Your Mama to see Scissor Sisters's reunion tour, then why not treat her to a VIP ticket? There are plenty of hospitality packages available on Seat Unique, which feature perks like VIP lounge access, cocktails, and even additional live entertainment in a secret nightclub.

Hospitality tickets are also a great way to increase the likelihood of securing tickets, as there will be less demand for these packages. Bear in mind that they will be considerably more pricey than general admission tickets.

Buy Scissor Sisters hospitality tickets at Seat Unique

This is Scissor Sisters's first time touring in 12 years, so you can expect demand to be high for these tickets. With that in mind, head to the Ticketmaster website bright and early, and make sure to have your login details to hand to avoid wasting any precious time at checkout.

Remember that tickets are also available from other sites including AXS and See Tickets, which typically have shorter queues than the industry monopoly Ticketmaster.

