How to get Scissor Sisters as pre-sale goes live for new reunion UK tour dates
Don't Feel Like Dancin'? Scissor Sisters heading back on tour should be enough to get you in the mood for a boogie.
25 years after the release of their self-titled debut album, Scissor Sisters are back to show all of us a Filthy/Gorgeous time.
The band are expected to play this album, which was the best-selling album in the UK in 2004, in full on the tour, as well as a selection of their other hits.
Jake Shears, Babydaddy and Del Marquis are returning to the stage to bring back their infectious energy and signature glam rock meets queer pop meets disco anthems style. Members of the Scissorhood will immediately notice the absence of singer Ana Matronic, who will be missing the tour to work on other projects.
This will be the group's first public performance in over 12 years, making it an unmissable event whether you're a fan of the group or simply down for a big party. Here's how you can get in.
Buy Scissor Sisters tickets at Ticketmaster
Scissor Sisters aren't the only ones heading on tour; here's how to get Tyler the Creator tickets and how to get ELO tickets.
Jump to:
- Scissor Sisters UK tour dates and venues
- When do Scissor Sisters tickets go on sale?
- Scissor Sisters UK tour pre-sale
- Scissor Sisters hospitality tickets
- How to get Scissor Sisters tickets
What are the Scissor Sisters UK tour dates and venues for 2025?
Scissor Sisters's tour will kick off in May 2025, but in our opinion It Can't Come Quickly Enough! Here's a full list of dates and venues across the UK and Ireland:
- 16th May 2025 — Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena Nottingham
- 17th May 2025 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 19th May 2025 — Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre
- 20th May 2025 — Cardiff, Utilita Arena Cardiff
- 21st May 2025 — Manchester, Co-op Live
- 23rd May 2025 — London, The O2
- 24th May 2025 — Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 25th May 2025 — Birmingham, Utilita Arena Birmingham
- 27th May 2025 — Belfast, The SSE Arena Belfast
- 28th May 2025 — Dublin, 3Arena
When do Scissor Sisters tickets go on sale?
General sale tickets will be released at 10am on Friday 8th November.
Scissor Sisters UK tour pre-sale
There are plenty of pre-sale tickets available for members of the Scissorhood to snag earlier. Here's a full list of pre-sale times with the dates they're applicable to:
- Artist pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 6th November until 9am on Friday 8th November): Nottingham, Glasgow, Bournemouth, Cardiff, London, Leeds, Birmingham, Belfast, Dublin
- OVO pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 6th November until 9am on Friday 8th November): Glasgow
- Co-op pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 6th November until 9am on Friday 8th November): Manchester
- SSE pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 6th November until 9am on Friday 8th November): Belfast
- Three+ pre-sale (from 10am on Wednesday 6th November until 9am on Friday 8th November): Dublin
- Spotify pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 7th November until 9am on Friday 8th November): Nottingham, Glasgow, Bournemouth, Cardiff, London, Leeds, Birmingham, Belfast, Dublin
- MCD pre-sale (from 10am on Thursday 7th November until 9am on Friday 8th November): Belfast, Dublin
Are there any Scissor Sisters hospitality tickets for new UK tour dates?
If you want to Take Your Mama to see Scissor Sisters's reunion tour, then why not treat her to a VIP ticket? There are plenty of hospitality packages available on Seat Unique, which feature perks like VIP lounge access, cocktails, and even additional live entertainment in a secret nightclub.
Hospitality tickets are also a great way to increase the likelihood of securing tickets, as there will be less demand for these packages. Bear in mind that they will be considerably more pricey than general admission tickets.
Buy Scissor Sisters hospitality tickets at Seat Unique
How to get Scissor Sisters tickets for new UK tour dates
This is Scissor Sisters's first time touring in 12 years, so you can expect demand to be high for these tickets. With that in mind, head to the Ticketmaster website bright and early, and make sure to have your login details to hand to avoid wasting any precious time at checkout.
Remember that tickets are also available from other sites including AXS and See Tickets, which typically have shorter queues than the industry monopoly Ticketmaster.
We've rounded up top tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue and how to get cheap concert tickets.