You might remember that Weezer — of Buddy Holly fame — previously teamed up with Green Day and Fall Out Boy for a global 'Hella Mega Tour' in 2022. 2022 also marks Deftones last appearance in the UK.

Made up of Chino Moreno, Frank Delgado, Stephen Carpenter and Abe Cunningham, Deftones are a Grammy Award-winning alternative rock band, and have been a driving force of the genre since their formation in 1988 (Deftones were founded when Moreno was just 16, did you know?).

To date, Deftones have released nine studio albums, including the Grammy Award-nominated Ohms studio album in 2020.

For an unforgettable day singing along to your favourite artists, here's how to get Deftones tickets today.

Buy Deftones tickets at Ticketmaster

If you're a live music fan, it's worth checking out our how to get cheap concert tickets guide.

Jump to:

When are Deftones coming to the UK?

Photo by Ryan Bakerink#877342#51A ED/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Deftones, along with Weezer, High Vis, and more yet-to-be-announced artists will be at Crystal Palace Park in South East London in summer next year. Here are the exact details for the exciting concert.

Your weekend starts here! Sign up for our Going Out newsletter to receive the latest updates on new ticket releases, plus inspiration for how to spend your weekend. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

29th June 2025 – London, Crystal Palace

How much do Deftones tickets cost?

At the time of writing (Thursday 7th November), ticket prices for Deftones haven't been confirmed yet. As soon as we have the cost for this outdoor concert, we'll update it here.

Buy Deftones tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get Deftones tickets for one-off London show at Crystal Palace

The artist and O2 Priority pre-sales for Deftones are on sale right now, having been released at 9am yesterday (Wednesday 5th November).

Ticketmaster, Spotify, Live Nation and Festival Republic pre-sales are going live this morning (Thursday 6th November) at 9am.

General on sale will take place at 9am tomorrow (Friday 7th November).

Buy Deftones tickets at Ticketmaster

Advertisement

Have you been wondering why are concert tickets so expensive? Us, too! So we've written a guide explaining why.