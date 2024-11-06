So, Iggy Pop fans will be thrilled to hear that the 77-year-old will perform hits from his entire career, from his music with The Stooges — which Iggy Pop formed way back in 1967 — to his solo work, which includes the monumental hits The Passenger and Lust for Life, and his most recent album, 2023's Every Loser.

The musical icon's accolades include getting inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Stooges, receiving a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for his solo career, being named one of the 50 Great Voices by NPR (National Public Radio). Plus, huge artists like The Sex Pistols and Joy Division credit Iggy Pop as one of their musical influences.

At the London and Glasgow shows, music fans can expect to see Iggy Pop with 'special guests' and a band of 'celebrated collaborators'. So if you're eager to see the punk sensation live, here's how to secure pre-sale tickets today.

Where and when is Iggy Pop touring in 2025?

Iggy Pop. Photo by Harmony Gerber/Getty Images

At the time of writing (Wednesday 6th November), just two shows have been announced for Iggy Pop's UK tour, in London and Glasgow.

Here are the exact details you need to know.

28th May 2025 — London, Alexandra Palace

3rd June 2025 — Glasgow, O2 Academy

How much does it cost to see Iggy Pop?

When searching for Iggy Pop tickets, we saw that ticketing app Dice is listing Iggy Pop Alexandra Palace tickets from £75.60, including the booking fee.

As London is typically more expensive than the rest of the UK, we imagine O2 Academy Glasgow tickets will be cheaper.

When do Iggy Pop tickets go on sale?

O2 Priority pre-sale tickets will go live at 9am this morning (Wednesday 6th November). The pre-sale will be live until Friday at 8am, with the general on sale taking place at 9am on Friday 8th November.

