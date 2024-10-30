Taking place next July, the band are set to play at Birmingham's Utilita Arena and Manchester's Co-op Live before saying a final goodbye in London.

Tickets are already sold out for the BST performance, which means this really is your last chance to hear them live.

ELO formed 55 years ago by Lynne and keyboardist Roy Wood, who was later replaced by Richard Tandy. The group split in 1986 but re-formed in 2014 and three years later were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

They're known for their gorgeous symphony of sounds and combination of music styles – and that's just in Mr Blue Sky alone! Some of their other biggest tracks include Don't Bring Me Down and All Over the World – which is also true for how much they're loved.

Now, the sun isn't shining in the sky, but we can still celebrate the end of ELO.

Buy ELO tickets at Ticketmaster

There are just two dates currently on ELO's Farewell tour alongside the final BST Hyde Park date.

5th Jul 2025 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

9th Jul 2025 – Manchester, Co-op Live

If you want to chance your arm at BST Hyde Park tickets, here's the link:

13th Jul 2025 – London, BST Hyde Park

How to get tickets to ELO's Goodbye tour?

Pre-sale tickets go live at 10am on Wednesday 30th October, this is for O2 Priority members alongside an artists pre-sale and a venue pre-sale.

A second pre-sale follows on Thursday 31st October via Live Nation.

General sale goes live at 10am on Friday 1st November and if you're worried about missing out, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

