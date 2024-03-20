In the video, we see Joe Locke and Kit Connor just about to rehearse in a brightly coloured fairground.

Yasmin Finney, who plays Elle, then says: "The positive reaction from season 2 has really boosted all of our confidence – I can't wait for you to see."

Joe Locke and Kit Connor in Heartstopper. Netflix/YouTube

William Gao then gives us a little insight into what's to come in the third season, saying: "Tao is beginning to figure out what he loves to do and what his hobbies are. He's finding a passion for something that he begins to really love.

"And he does it to bring joy to people and to cheer up the other characters in the show."

Connor then rounds out the video, saying: "The tension is there. It's like sexual tension, love, we're all there."

At the end of the video, it's also revealed that Heartstopper season 3 will be coming to our screens this October.

Speaking on the announcement of season 3, Heartstopper creator and writer Alice Oseman said: "I cannot wait for the third season of Heartstopper to be released in October.

"Season 2 ended with Nick beginning to understand the extent of Charlie’s mental health issues, and it’s this that will drive the story through season 3.

"While Heartstopper will always celebrate the joyful and point towards hope, I’m really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up.

"Mental health, sex, university ambitions and more: Nick, Charlie and the Heartstopper teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears and new joys as they approach adulthood."

The synopsis for season 3 reads: "Charlie would like to tell Nick that he loves him. Nick also has something important to say to Charlie. As the summer holiday ends and the months race on, the friends begin to realise that the school year will come with both its joys and its challenges.

"As they learn more about each other and their relationships, plan social events and parties and start thinking about university choices, everyone must learn to lean on those they love when life doesn't go to plan."

Heartstopper season 3 will be coming to Netflix this October, and seasons 1-2 are available to stream now.

