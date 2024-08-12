Meanwhile, the Olivier Award-nominee Gillen, who also appeared in ITV's Benidorm as Liam Conroy, will play the Emcee.

The two will take over from Heartstopper's Rhea Norwood and Bad Education's Layton Williams from 23rd September 2024.

Gillen and Langford's performances will run until 25th January 2025 at the Playhouse Theatre KitKat Club in London.

Since 2021, this iteration of Cabaret has run with a succession of TV and film stars including Eddie Redmayne, Cara Delevingne and Maude Apatow. Right now, you can book tickets for the show up until May 2025, which means there's yet another round of celebrities to come after this set.

For more information on the show and its cast, check out our Cabaret London cast guide

How much do Cabaret London tickets cost?

Cabaret London tickets start at £30 for weekday seats in the Upper Circle. Then, it's £70 to £250 for the Dress Circle, and £125 to £375 for the Stalls.

Close to the stage, there are also tables and chairs which mimic the layout of a real Cabaret Club. These seats start at £250 and include dining options, with a three-course dinner and half a bottle of Moët & Chandon champagne.

How to get Cabaret London tickets

You can buy tickets for Cabaret London at ATG Tickets, TodayTix and London Theatre Direct. At the time of writing, the best price can be found at ATG Tickets for £30.

You can now book tickets until 31st May 2025, although if you want to see the current cast in action you'll need to book before 21st September 2024.

For more theatre news and reviews, here's how to see Lily Collins in Barcelona and how to see Sigourney Weaver in the Tempest.