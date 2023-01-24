The award-winning festival takes place in London’s Victoria Park over summer. This year, it’s split into three days: Stormzy’s This Is What We Mean Day, Field Day, and The Strokes’ headlining concert.

One of the RadioTimes.com writers went to All Points East festival a few years ago, and the atmosphere was unrivalled. Although we can never guarantee the weather, listening to our favourite artists live, enjoying street food and drinking cider in the sunshine is always a glorious time. Now it’s your turn to see huge acts in Victoria Park, and here’s how you can secure tickets.

Stormzy was announced as the first headliner for All Points East at the end of last year, and he teamed up with the festival to curate a special line-up of artists for This Is What We Mean Day. If you’re a fan of Stormzy, you’ll recognise the day is named after his upcoming album, This Is What I Mean, which has already been previewed with the single Hide & Seek.

Speaking about All Points East, the Croydon-born rapper said: “I was thinking what’s next, cos we’ve done three O2s, shut that down. I said to the team, we gotta do something bigger, something better, something different. We were having back to back meetings, bouncing ideas.

"Then it hit me, I started jotting down ideas thinking – live band, need a live band. August 2023, a summer time thing, outside, for the people, always for my people. So August 2023, Victoria Park, more info coming soon… This Is What We Mean Day. Hard.”

Field Day is a new addition to the summertime festival. It features producer and DJ Aphex Twin, also known as Richard David James, and he’ll be joined by artists Bonobo, Jayda G, Kelela, plus many more.

More like this

And leading the line-up is New York indie-rockers The Strokes, fronted by Julian Casablancas. With the band’s debut EP The Modern Age inspiring guitar-wielding soft boys everywhere, and their debut album Is This It featuring on many a publication’s best list, The Strokes have plenty of hits to grace the Victoria Park stage with.

Seen a line-up you fancy? Or maybe a few? Here’s how you can snap up tickets to All Points East festival 2023.

Buy All Points East tickets at Ticketmaster

Stay up to date with our Going Out section for the top things to do in London, such as the top London walking tours and best London theatre shows.

When and where is All Points East festival 2023?

Getty / David M. Benett

All Points East festival takes place in London’s Victoria Park, which is located in Tower Hamlets in East London.

The festival is on select days throughout August, with Stormzy taking the first headline slot in the middle of August, and The Strokes closing the festival towards the end of the month.

Here’s a complete list of the different line-ups and, remember, every date takes place in the same location.

There's also the option to purchase a VIP pass for your chosen day.

When do All Points East 2023 tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Stormzy’s This Is What We Mean Day on 18th August are on sale right now at Ticketmaster.

General on-sale tickets for Field Day and The Strokes’ headlining set go on sale Friday 27th January at 11am.

If you’re concerned about the Ticketmaster queue (and after Madonna tickets sold out as quickly as they did, aren’t we all!), here are some top tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

How to get Field Day 2023 tickets

Field Day is an exciting new addition to All Points East festival, and it's happening on Saturday 19th August this year.

A range of acts have already been confirmed to join Aphex Twin for the day festival, including big names like Bonobo, Jayda G, and Kelela. Also joining the electronic musician is Fever Ray, Jon Hopkins, Sudan Archives, Mount Kimbie, TSHA, Moderat, SBTRKT, Actress, Desire, Giulia Tess, Hagop Tchaparian, LSDXOXO B2B Juliana Huxtable, MAFRO and Surusinghe, with many more performers yet to be announced.

Tickets for Field Day go on sale at 11am on Friday 27th January at Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

For more exciting things to do in the capital city, take a look at the best immersive experiences, the top VR experiences and the best comedy shows in London.