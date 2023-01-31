While some countries have a history of celebrating mothers which goes back centuries, the modern day version of Mother's Day began in the United States in the early 20th century. The celebration occurs on a different day depending on the country you're in, with many countries holding the celebration in March or May. In the UK, Mother’s Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of Lent - and this year, it’s on Sunday 19th March.

Mother’s Day is coming up and we have a whole host of fabulous experiences to treat your mum or mother figure to this March.

While flowers and chocolates are lovely gifts to give your mum, have you considered an experience for something extra special? Experience days are a fantastic opportunity to spend quality time with your mum or mother figure, and to do something you wouldn’t do ordinarily. Perhaps you could choose something that’s on your bucket list, or pick an activity out of your comfort zone.

We’ve selected the best Mother’s Day experiences in the UK, including classics like afternoon tea and spa days, to more out-there options such as goat yoga and immersive experiences. No matter what experience you choose for your mum, it’s bound to put a smile on their face because, after all, it’s come from their favourite thing (you!).

Let’s take a look at the top experiences, just in time for 19th March.

Best Mother’s Day experiences in the UK at a glance:

Best Mother’s Day experiences in the UK for 2023

Sparkling Afternoon Tea Edinburgh Bus Tour with Red Bus Bistro

What’s better than an afternoon tea? An afternoon tea with bubbly. And what’s better than an afternoon tea with bubbly? An afternoon tea with bubbly where you can see the sights of Edinburgh from the comfort of a lovingly-restored 1966 Routemaster. Obviously!

Enjoy an afternoon tea for two and take in Edinburgh’s most iconic sights, like the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh Castle and the Old Town.

Buy Sparkling Afternoon Tea Edinburgh Bus Tour with Red Bus Bistro for £78 at Buyagift

Yoga with Goats for Two in the Suffolk Countryside

For something truly unique to treat your mum to this Mother’s Day, head on down to a farm in Woodbridge, Suffolk for goat yoga. The experience does exactly what it says on the tin: it’s a one hour and 15-minute class with goats, and it has some fantastic health benefits, too, (as well as being a fun activity) like enhanced mood, lower blood pressure, and heightened flexibility.

Buy Yoga with Goats for Two in the Suffolk Countryside for £36 at Virgin Experience Days

Candlelight: A Tribute to ABBA

If you grew up to the sound of ABBA’s Dancing Queen, Chiquitita, Waterloo, and more, then this Candlelight concert is the perfect gift for your mum (and hopefully she’s a better singer than ours). The fabulous Morassi Quartet will be performing a setlist of ABBA’s greatest hits in a hall adorned with candlelight.

Buy Candlelight: A Tribute to ABBA tickets from £20 at Fever

Shirley Valentine at the West End

This celebrated one-woman play starring Sheridan Smith, written by three-time Olivier Award winner Willy Russell and directed by three-time Olivier Award nominated director Matthew Dunster, is sure to be an experience to remember. Located at the Duke of York's Theatre in London’s iconic West End, see the play which inspired the Academy Award nominated film.

Buy Shirley Valentine tickets from £7.50 at ATG Tickets

Vegetarian Sushi and Asian Tapas Afternoon Tea for Two at Inamo

Located in Covent Garden and Soho, Inamo restaurants are as innovative with their cuisine as they are stylish. In this Mother’s Day experience, you’ll share halloumi yakitori, shishito peppers, bang bang cauliflower and more savoury bits, as well as sweet treats like passionfruit mousse, vegan chocolate and raspberry lolly, and more. At the moment, this gift is almost half price (we won’t tell anyone if you don’t).

Buy Vegetarian Sushi and Asian Tapas Afternoon Tea for Two at Inamo for £81.78 £46.95 at Buyagift

Two's Company Spa Day for Two at Bannatyne Health Clubs

Probably one of the most classic Mother’s Day treats is a trip to the spa. Virgin Experience Days has put together this package which lets you enjoy full access to the health club’s facilities, as well as a 40-minute treatment each. Choose between a ‘best foot forward’ massage paired with either a facial plus a hand and arm massage, or a back and scalp massage, or a hand, arm and scalp massage.

This experience is available at your chosen Bannatyne Health Club, and there are 39 locations to choose from.

Buy Two's Company Spa Day for Two at Bannatyne Health Clubs for £200 £89 at Virgin Experience Days

Dalí: Cybernetics - The Immersive Experience

It’s not often that you hear of an artist who is also into science, but Salvador Dalí was interested in the latest innovations and inventions, so it makes sense that his work is immortalised in a digital exhibition. With digital displays, sound effects, projection mapping and more, this is a special experience that you and your mum or mother figure will love.

Buy Dalí: Cybernetics - The Immersive Experience tickets from £16.40 at Fever

Alice in Wonderland VR Escape Experience for Four at MeetspaceVR

If you and your siblings are clubbing together to buy a Mother’s Day present, this next experience is perfect for the whole family. In the VR escape room, you’ll follow the White Rabbit to save Wonderland from the spell which has been cast by the Queen of Hearts.

Buy Alice in Wonderland VR Escape Experience for Four at MeetspaceVR for £110 £90 at Red Letter Days

Hamilton at the West End

If you and your parent are local to London, why not spend an evening at the theatre? Hamilton is one of the most popular West End musicals for a reason - it’s the winner of 11 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, has won a Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and a Grammy Award for the Best Musical Theatre Album.

Buy Hamilton tickets from £24 at London Theatre Direct

Arcane Afternoon Tea for Two at Wands and Wizard Exploratorium

Are your family Harry Potter fans? Then prepared to be spellbound by this interactive afternoon tea experience. You’ll use your magic wand to unlock ingredients and create your own teas, then enjoy sandwiches and desserts

Buy Arcane Afternoon Tea for Two at Wands and Wizard Exploratorium for £84 at Buyagift

7,000ft Tandem Skydive

Are you and your mum adrenaline junkies? If so, this tandem skydive experience is one you can tick off your bucket list together. Strapped to a skydiving professional, you’ll reach speeds of up to 120mph before your parachute opens and you descend to the ground, enjoying breath-taking views as you go.

Buy 7,000ft Tandem Skydive for £149 at Virgin Experience Days

Entry to Kew Gardens and Palace for Two Adults

Explore the magnificent gardens and palace at Kew with this Red Letter Days package. There’s no better time than spring to visit Kew Gardens, where you can stroll through the World Heritage Royal Botanic Gardens, then enter the glasshouses to explore plants from all over the globe.

Buy Entry to Kew Gardens and Palace for Two Adults for £36.99 at Red Letter Days

VIP Funny Girls Show Tickets with Three Course Dinner and Fizz for Two

Are you based in Blackpool? If so, this next experience is for you. Funny Girls has dominated Blackpool’s entertainment scene since 1994 and it shows no sign of slowing down. Before the show, you’ll be treated to a three course meal in the Funny Girls restaurant; choose from delicious dishes like mango and chilli prawns, salmon fillet, and baked summer berry cheesecake, all while sipping on some bubbly.

Buy VIP Funny Girls Show Tickets with Three Course Dinner and Fizz for Two for £86.90 £49 at Buyagift

