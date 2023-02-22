It seems the UK can’t get enough of ABBA experiences at the moment, what with ABBA Voyage — the virtual concert residency — still proving ever-so popular. Now, we welcome Waterloo: The Best of ABBA, a two-hour spectacular which pays tribute to the Swedish supergroup.

Calling all Super Troopers! Do you want to dance, jive and have the time of your life at a UK arena? Then you need to get your hands on Waterloo: The Best of ABBA – The Arena Show tickets.

ABBA formed in Sweden in 1972. The disco group is made up of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad and quickly became one of the best-selling bands of all time, topping the charts worldwide from 1974 to 1982, and again in 2022. The foursome won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 with their song Waterloo, and they were also honoured at the 50th Eurovision Song Contest in 2005 when their hit (now a global sensation) was chosen as the best song in the competition’s history.

Also proving ABBA deserves nothing short of legend status, the supergroup was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2010, with their song Dancing Queen also inducted into the Recording Academy’s Grammy Hall of Fame in 2015.

Waterloo: The Best of ABBA – The Arena Show looks back at this sensational rise to stardom and promises to capture the unique sound and feel of ABBA with a full live cast and band, stunning visuals, costumes and choreography. From start to finish, the iconic songs are bound to get you on your feet dancing as you hear singalong hits such as Mamma Mia and Voulez-Vouz live.

If you’re an ABBA fan, this experience is not one to miss out on. Let’s find out how you can bag tickets.

Buy Waterloo: The Best of ABBA tickets at Ticketmaster

The Waterloo: The Best of ABBA – The Arena Show tour begins in Birmingham on 18th October 2023, and ends the following spring in Newcastle upon Tyne on 20th April 2024. Here is the full list of UK dates and venues:

Waterloo: The Best of ABBA 2023/2024 tour — when do tickets go on sale?

The Winner Takes It (Waterloo: The Best of ABBA – The Arena Show tickets) All! We’re determined to help you secure ABBA tickets, and here’s how you can get them.

O2 Priority and Three pre-sales are taking place right now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Wednesday 22nd February). Live Nation and Ticketmaster pre-sales are happening one day later on Thursday 23rd February at 10am, alongside a venue pre-sale and a Cuffee & Taylor pre-sale. General on sale is taking place on Friday 24th February at 10am.

To make sure you don't miss out, we've compiled a list of our top tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

