The group will be bringing their best hits from their four studio albums to British, French, German and Czech stages, including Figure it Out, Lights Out and Typhoons.

And it's not just a busy summer that's in store for Royal Blood; they will also be spending the month of May gigging across the United States, as well as supporting rock legends Queens of the Stone Age.

This jam-packed year is a perfect example of Royal Blood’s popularity, which has shot up in the past few years. In 2014, the duo’s first album became the fastest-selling rock debut since Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds in October 2011. They sold 66,000 copies and continued to grow from there.

In 2017 their second album, How Did We Get So Dark?, went straight to the top of the UK albums chart upon arrival, and subsequent albums Typhoons (2021) and most recently Back to the Water Below (2023) have also reached number 1 on the UK albums chart.

Now, they’re back for more, so if you want to see them up close this summer, here’s how you can get tickets.

There's no shortage of live music happening this summer, from AC/DC on tour to Kylie Minogue headlining BST Hyde Park.

There are plenty of chances to see Royal Blood in 2024 thanks to their packed schedule, but if you don’t fancy massive festival crowds, here are the dates and venues for the solo shows:

11th June 2024 – Glasgow, o2 Academy Glasgow

12th June 2024 – Norwich, UEA

15th June 2o24 – Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol

Royal Blood tour 2024: When do tickets go on sale?

General sale will go live at 9am on Friday 23rd February on the Ticketmaster and Live Nation websites.

Royal Blood tour 2024 pre-sale

Fans will also have the chance to snag tickets a little earlier thanks to the Priority from O2 pre-sale on the Ticketmaster website, which will take place from 9am on Wednesday 21st February until 8am on Friday 23rd February.

How to get Royal Blood tickets 2024

Be sure to log on bright and early to the Ticketmaster or Live Nation website to be in with the best chance of getting tickets to the show of your choice – we recommend at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale.

Please note that tickets to the Royal Blood concert in Norwich are only available on the Live Nation website.

