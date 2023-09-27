From the 27th to the 29th of October, a two-night stay is being offered out for up to three guests at the beautifully recreated swamp in the Scottish Highlands.

Described as a “stumpy, secluded haven fit for a solitude-seeking ogre” we can safely say that experiences like this one are in short supply.

Best of all, the home is being rented out by none other than the noble steed himself, Donkey, who’s said: “Shrek’s Swamp is lovely. Just beautiful. The perfect place to entertain guests.

“You know what I like about it? Everything. The overgrown landscaping, the modest interiors, the nice boulders, all of it. I can’t wait for guests to experience this muddy slice of paradise for themselves.”

Alix McIntosh

What’s more, guests at casa Shrek will be able to do so much, from relaxing in the ambiance of “earwax candlelight”, to tucking into a delicious parfait, to enjoying the ultimate privacy of Shrek’s beloved outhouse.

As part of the offer, Airbnb is making a donation to the HopScotch Children’s Charity, which provides trips and holidays for disadvantaged children across Scotland.

Now, before you do the roar in excitement, here’s everything you need to know about this opportunity.

Where is Shrek’s swamp?

Alix McIntosh

Where is Shrek’s swamp? In Far Far Away of course! No seriously… it is far far away because this real-life mud-pile can be found in the Scottish Highlands.

The official location is in the Ardverikie Estate, right in the hills of the Highlands. Visitors will need to organise their own travel and, seeing as carriages made of onions are pretty hard to come by, this means looking at trains, coaches, or flights to get up there.

Flights to Scotland can cost as little as £14, although that of course depends on where you’re going and coming from, for the best deals, we recommend looking at Skyscanner.

Meanwhile, trains are another story. Although we’d suggest Trainline for the best deals on travel tickets, it’s unlikely you’ll ever find a train to Scotland that could actually be considered “cheap”.

Lastly, coaches are a bit of a happy medium in terms of price, some cost just £21 to go from London to Edinburgh, but it’s no secret you’ll be in for a long journey.

How to stay at Shrek’s swamp

To get the chance to stay in Shrek’s swamp, you’ll need to logon to Airbnb at 6pm (BST) on 13th October. You’ll need to have an Airbnb profile already set up and a good track record on the platform to be in with a chance.

The winners will then be able to stay at the house for free from the 27th – 29th October. So you’ll have two whole nights for staying up late, swapping manly stories, then in the morning… you’re making waffles!

Other film themed Airbnbs to stay in 2023

If you miss out on this experience, don’t worry, the magic mirror of RadioTimes.com is here to show you some other options.

Hogwarts Hideaway

Diako/Airbnb

Potterheads can now book a stay at a Harry Potter themed house in Hertfordshire. With bedrooms designed around the Gryffindor common room, Dumbledore's office and the Chamber of Secrets, staying here will feel like you've just been accepted into Hogwarts. The property is available for up to seven guests at £230 a night.

Stay at the Hogwarts Hideaway for £230 a night at Airbnb

Alice in Wonderland Themed House

Jacqueline/ Airbnb

In Brighton, you can step through the looking glass into the wonderful nonsense world of Alice in Wonderland. There's a Mad Hatter themed dining room, a Queen of Hearts bedroom, and plenty of white rabbits running around. The price starts at £350 a night.

Stay at the Alice in Wonderland Themed House for £350 a night at Airbnb

Disney Themed Home

Huxley / Airbnb

Disney kids and adults alike will marvel (get it?) at this house in Florida. Perfect for those who eat, sleep and breathe Disney, the home is plastered with characters from all their favourite films, from Toy Story to Nightmare Before Christmas. Stays cost £231 a night for over 16 guests.

Stay at the Disney Themed Home for £231 a night at Airbnb

