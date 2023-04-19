So, if Scouting for Girls makes you skip a heartbeat, then you might be interested to know that the band is going on a massive tour this winter, heading to 22 venues across the UK throughout November and December.

If you’ve ever watched a girl dressed as a stuffed olive running down Eastbourne Seafront, then you’ll know the song She’s So Lovely by Scouting for Girls. But even outside of Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, this boyband has come to define that sweet period of '00s era music the RadioTimes.com team is so fond of – with a fast beat, cheeky lyrics, and plenty of pop culture references thrown in.

The tour will take you back with hits like Elvis Ain’t Dead and I Wish I Was James Bond, whilst also showcasing the band’s upcoming studio album, The Place We Used To Meet.

This will be their first original album in four years and on the subject of its release, the band said: “This is an album all about going back to our roots and starting again. Falling back in love with music. Loving every aspect of the process, the recording, the writing, playing live and most importantly just hanging out as friends.”

The last time Scouting for Girls released an album was The Trouble with Boys in 2019, plus they made a covers album in 2021. This just goes to show that, despite being best known for their 2000s tracks, the group has never really left the music scene.

Instead, the childhood friends have consistently toured and made music since 2005, with appearances at the likes of Glastonbury Festival and Dreamland. Over the years they’ve achieved eight top 40 singles, sold over two million records, and received more than 1 billion streams, as well as multiple award nominations.

Now, they’re back again with this mammoth tour – and you have the chance to get tickets today.

Buy Scouting for Girls tickets at Ticketmaster

When and where in the UK are Scouting for Girls touring in 2023?

In 2021, Scouting for Girls had their longest running tour to date, with shows bringing in over 50,000 fans at different sized venues across the country. This winter they’re matching that again, with an epic 22-show tour lasting from November to December.

They’ve booked stops in Liverpool, Manchester and London, plus a number of university venues. Here’s the full list of dates and venues.

When do Scouting for Girls 2023 tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale for Scouting for Girls tickets begins on Wednesday 19th April for those who pre-ordered the band's upcoming album, The Place We Used To Meet, which will officially be released on Friday 13th October. The pre-sale also opens from 10am for O2 Priority Customers but only for the dates held at an O2 Academy venue (Liverpool, Bristol, Leicester, Leeds, Sheffield and Birmingham).

General sale will start on Friday 21st April at 10am. This ain’t a love song, this is goodbye – but before we go, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Scouting for Girls tickets at Ticketmaster

If winter seems to far away, don't worry – we've got plenty to entertain you in the meantime. Why not check out our guide to the best UK festivals or find out how to get cheap concert tickets.