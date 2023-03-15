The 2021 film, which was Disney’s 60th animated classic, will be played on the big screen in cities including Manchester, London and Liverpool, while a full orchestra performs its songs and soundtrack.

We don’t talk about Bruno, but we do talk about amazing ticketing opportunities like this one: this summer, Disney’s Encanto is coming to concert halls across the UK for a unique screening experience accompanied by the music of a live orchestra.

Perfect for families and Disney lovers, the band will be playing all the hits that were stuck in your head for months, from The Family Madrigal to Surface Pressure.

With the soundtrack composed by Broadway legend Lin-Manuel Miranda, Encanto was an instant hit upon its release. The film tells the story of the magically talented Madrigal Family, who live in a secluded valley in Colombia. The gifted group all have their own powers apart from teenager Mirabel, who was left without any. But when the magic that keeps the family going comes under threat, only the normal Mirabel can figure out why.

Encanto was released in cinemas in November 2021 and was a box office hit, before being digitally released on Disney Plus the following month. From there, the film quickly became a beloved classic and went viral for its colourful animation and catchy lyrics.

The movie went on to win the Oscar for Best Animated Feature and secured nominations for Best Original Song and Best Original Score. Even better, the film’s biggest song (do we even need to say it?) hit over 101 million streams on Spotify and became the first Disney song to top the UK Singles Chart, where it stayed for a whopping seven weeks.

Now you've read that, what else can we do but tell you about how to get tickets?

Where to see Encanto with live orchestra in the UK

The Encanto screenings are coming to six UK venues, starting with Glasgow and ending with Bath. Here’s the full list of dates and venues:

How to get tickets to Encanto with live orchestra this summer 2023

Pre-sale tickets for the concerts are on sale now, having gone live at 10am this morning (Wednesday 15th March). There will also be another pre-sale on Ticketmaster from 10am on Thursday 16th March.

General on sale tickets will be made live on Friday 17th March at 10am. If you want to be part of the Madrigal family, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

Buy Encanto in concert tickets at Ticketmaster

