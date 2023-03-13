Since its early days, Disney has been a household name thanks to iconic character Mickey Mouse, which is now synonymous as the brand's mascot. The creator has long stepped away from just working on animated films, although these of course remain at its core, with movies like last year's Encanto experiencing huge success.

This year marks 100 years of Disney — and the global brand is certainly celebrating in style.

Now there's the mammoth that is the streaming service Disney Plus, home to all of Disney's content plus that of National Geographic, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar. And its popular theme parks have too expanded from beyond the original Disneyland, with six castle parks across the world including ones in Florida, Tokyo and Shanghai.

As part of the centenary celebrations, Disney wants to share one of a kind experiences with its fans — like the Wonder of Friendship experience. This event celebrates 100 years of friendship depicted by Disney through a set of immersive installations that tell different stories of individuals and friendships.

It's coming to London this May, and will be available to visit in the capital from the Friday 12th until Sunday 21st.

It'll be Disney like you've never experienced it before, with Alice in Wonderland's Garden of Mystery, Lilo & Stitch's O'hana Bay, The Lion King Oasis, and the Mickey Mouse and Friends Wonderverse.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Disney Wonder of Friendship, the Experience in London, plus how to get your hands on some tickets.

What is Disney Wonder of Friendship, the Experience?

Disney Wonder of Friendship is a pop-up immersive experience. Unlike many other events held by Disney, this experience isn't aimed at children but rather at young adults — the brand has partnered with Snapchat (which has a minimum age of 13 years old) to bring its characters to life for the event.

This is an experience designed to be shared with your real life friends as well as those on screen, and visitors are encouraged to take photos to remember the day by, as well as interact with QR codes on their phones to animate their favourite Disney characters.

The experience consists of four different areas and will take between 45 minutes to an hour to explore. Sessions are bookable every 15 minutes between midday and 9:15pm, and we expect the weekend days to fill up the quickest.

Disney Wonder of Friendship, the Experience: when and where is the event in London?

This experience is travelling around the world with Paris, Berlin and London confirmed as destinations so far. It will be in London from Friday 12th May until Sunday 21st May 2023.

The experience will be taking place at 180 The Strand in Central London. The nearest train stations are Charing Cross and City Thameslink, with Temple being the nearest tube stop.

How much do Disney Wonder of Friendship, the Experience tickets cost?

Tickets for this experience are available from See Tickets for £18.50 for general admission. Something to be aware of is that any children attending this experience must be accompanied by an adult. If it's not been too long since your 18th birthday (or you just have a really good skincare routine), you might be asked for proof of your age.

How to get tickets for Disney Wonder of Friendship, the Experience in London

To get tickets for Disney Wonder of Friendship, the Experience, visit See Tickets.

The experience does contain some flashing lights and loud noises, although there will be relaxed sessions you can attend. Those with carers can get an additional ticket for no extra cost. For more information about accessibility, visit the Disney website.

